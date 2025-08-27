DLA Energy Americas East welcomes a new commander

United States Army Lt. Col. Thaddeus Douthitt relinquished command of the Defense Logistics Agency Energy Americas East to Army Lt. Col. Joshua Newby in a ceremony at the Petroleum Club of Houston in Houston on June 27, 2025.



DLA Energy Americas East provides fuel support to America’s warfighters across a complex region encompassing nearly 300 retail installations, 17 bulk suppliers, and 34 bulk terminals across 37 states, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. It executes more than $2.3 billion in annual energy contracts supporting warfighter and inter-agency missions by providing more than 3.5 billion gallons of uninterrupted fuel support annually to nearly 50 percent of Department of Defense bases.



Under Douthitt’s leadership, the command supported FEMA during hurricanes Milton and Helene, championed DLA Energy’s involvement in the United States Southern Command Senior Leader Logistics Symposium, supported and flexed the supply chain through the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse with no mission stoppage, and supported two U.S. Army Reserve Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercises – the largest of their kind globally, ensuring the delivery of 1.8 million gallons of fuel and providing invaluable training to more than 2,000 U.S. Army and British Royal Logistics Corps troops.



“Americas East has the ability to leverage all aspects of the supply chain to make it look effortless to the warfighter,” said Douthitt. “I am privileged and honored to have been part of such a great team,” said Douthitt who plans to retire.



Army Col. Alphonso Simmons, the DLA Energy Americas commander, who presided over the ceremony, applauded Douthitt for his exceptional leadership during his tenure as the Americas East Commander and said that the command played a key role in supply chain resilience during his tenure.



Newby previously served as the chief of the Distribution Integration Branch of the1st Theater Sustainment Command at Fort Knox, Kentucky. As the 1st Theater Sustainment Command’s Distribution Integration Branch Chief, he was integral in the leadership of the Distribution Management Center synchronizing and consolidating operational and strategic level sustainment efforts in support of U.S. Army Central and U.S. Central Command.



“As an Army officer who has been exposed to fuels since platoon leadership, becoming a part of the DLA Energy team is a full circle moment,” said Newby who looks forward to this new endeavor with his family who will join him. “Furthermore, having the opportunity to serve America’s warfighters alongside an esteemed group of civilians, soldiers, and Joint Logistics Enterprise partners is the honor of a lifetime,” he said.



Simmons said that ‘Americas East’ plays a vital role in the overall DLA Energy mission and that Newby’s leadership will be crucial in sustaining and enhancing the command's ability to project power through assured energy delivery.



“His understanding of operational needs and strategic logistics will be essential as he leads the team in navigating challenges and capitalizing on opportunities to optimize our support to the warfighter and we are thrilled to welcome him to the DLA Energy Americas team,” said Simmons.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.27.2025 Date Posted: 08.27.2025 13:18 Story ID: 546662 Location: US Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DLA Energy Americas East welcomes a new commander, by Kathryn Pegram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.