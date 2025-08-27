Maritime Industrial Base Program Holds Change of Office

ARLINGTON, Va. -- Mr. Matthew D. Sermon relieves Mr. Frederick J. "Jay" Stefany as the Direct Reporting Program Manager for Maritime Industrial Base (DRPM-MIB) during a change of office ceremony January 28 in Arlington, Virginia.



Acting Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development, and Acquisition (ASN(RD&A)) Dr. Brett Seidle presided over the ceremony, marking an important program milestone and transition in leadership for this critical program.



"Jay Stefany's leadership in establishing and developing the Maritime Industrial Base (MIB) Program has been instrumental in positioning this team to revitalize America's shipbuilding capabilities, building off of the Navy’s previous success, and expanding and integrating the portfolio" said Siedle. "Both as the Principal Civilian Deputy and as the longest-serving Acting Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research Development and Acquisition, he has been at the forefront of developing the strategy and securing industrial base investments to meet our submarine and shipbuilding imperatives. His vision and dedication have laid the foundation for the largest Department of Defense industry revitalization plan since World War II."



The MIB Program, established in September 2024 amid growing global strategic competition, is a Direct Reporting Program Manager charged with strengthening America's maritime manufacturing capabilities by managing and executing industrial base investments across six lines of efforts: 1) supplier development; 2) workforce development; 3) advanced manufacturing technology; 4) strategic outsourcing; 5) shipbuilder infrastructure; and 6) government oversight.



The MIB program was formed to address critical needs in naval shipbuilding and restore America's shipbuilding and repair capacity, which has atrophied to a third of what it was three decades ago. By 2028, the Navy must deliver one Columbia-class ballistic missile submarine and two Virginia-class attack submarines annually while simultaneously constructing over 10 different classes of surface ships—making the program vital to national security.



The MIB program’s efforts are inclusive of over 1,100 investment initiatives across 37 states, engaging with thousands of suppliers responsible for building and sustaining maritime platforms and systems, — and represents a nationwide effort to rebuild America's maritime strength.



As the first DRPM-MIB, Stefany was responsible for expanding, integrating, and operationalizing the new organization and its multi-billion-dollar portfolio. Prior to this role, he served the Principal Civilian Deputy to the Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development and Acquisition from 2019-2024, including serving as the Acting Secretary of the Navy from January 2021 to December 2023. As the Acting Assistant Secretary, Mr. Stefany managed policy and programs for Navy and Marine Corps research, acquisition, and sustainment across shipbuilding, aviation, space, and weapon systems. Under his current leadership as the MIB Program Manager, the program has overseen industrial base investments supporting shipbuilding and repair for surface ships, aircraft carriers, and submarines while developing a unified approach to critical strategic acquisition and sustainment initiatives.



"It has been an honor to establish and lead the Maritime Industrial Base Program during this critical time in our nation's history," Stefany said during the ceremony. "The dedication of the men and women working to rebuild America's industrial might has been extraordinary. Their efforts ensure our Navy and Marine Corps have the ships, submarines, and systems needed to maintain our maritime superiority, deter aggression, and if necessary, decisively win any fight. The work we do here directly strengthens our national security and preserves our way of life."



Sermon brings extensive experience in industrial base management to his new role. Most recently, he served as Executive Director for Program Executive Office Strategic Submarines, where he played a pivotal role in overseeing the Columbia-class ballistic missile submarine acquisition and revitalizing the Submarine Industrial Base. In this role, he helped establish and lead the Navy's Submarine Industrial Base program from October 2021 to September 2024, addressing the most significant submarine recapitalization effort in 50 years.



Under his leadership, the SIB program tackled the challenges of delivering one Columbia-class ballistic missile submarine and two Virginia-class attack submarines annually by 2028—a fivefold increase in submarine construction. His experience managing a portfolio of approximately $130 billion in acquisition and sustainment programs, and his success in industrial base revitalization provides the foundation to focus Navy efforts, resources, and advocacy on solving enterprise-wide challenges the Navy faces.



"I am honored to take on this critical role and continue to build off of the progress we’ve made over the last several years," Sermon said. "Through focused collaboration between the Navy, industry, and educational institutions, we will ensure America remains at the forefront of innovation and defense. The work we do here directly supports our National Defense Strategy and is foundational to fixing U.S. shipbuilding and in-service readiness. I look forward to working with our dedicated team and partners to ensure the Navy’s industrial base is prepared for the challenges ahead,” said Sermon.

