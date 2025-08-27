Massachusetts Guard, Paraguayan Armed Forces sharpen critical care skills

Photo By Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy | Paraguayan Armed Forces 1st Lt. Irene Peralta, Paraguayan Armed Forces physician,...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy | Paraguayan Armed Forces 1st Lt. Irene Peralta, Paraguayan Armed Forces physician, right, instructs Massachusetts Army National Guard combat medics during hands-on cadaver-based training during the Critical Care Skills program at Boston Bioskills Lab in Lexington, Massachusetts, Aug. 20, 2025. During this training, medical personnel from the Massachusetts Army National Guard and the Paraguayan Armed Forces enhanced their ability to respond to internal injuries and sustain complex medical interventions, skills essential for treating Soldiers both on and off the battlefield. (Army National Guard photo by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy) see less | View Image Page

Medical personnel from the Massachusetts Army National Guard and the Paraguayan Armed Forces participated in a Critical Care Skills program at Boston Bioskills Lab in Lexington, Massachusetts, Aug. 20-21, 2025. The training aimed to enhance their ability to respond to internal injuries and sustain complex medical interventions, skills essential for treating Soldiers both on and off the battlefield.



The course combined classroom instruction with hands-on cadaver-based training, giving participants a comprehensive understanding of human anatomy and the ability to practice procedures on human tissue. The Boston Bioskills Lab, in partnership with Patriot Tactical Consulting Inc., offers full-service cadaveric labs equipped with state-of-the-art operating room equipment.



“To develop and refine our critical care skills, we train using cadavers,” said Maj. Jessica Prendiville, Massachusetts Army National Guard clinical training officer. “This hands-on experience provides a comprehensive understanding of human anatomy and allows us to practice life-saving procedures on live tissue – a level of realism that no other form of training can replicate. Through this training, we were able to successfully perform advanced medical procedures, building both our skills and confidence. That confidence is what we carry with us into the field, where it truly makes a difference.”



Also known as the procedural anatomy course, the program is continually updated with the latest evidence and materials. It blends fresh and embalmed human anatomy with medical illustration and injury images, allowing participants an unobstructed view and the opportunity to perform critical interventions beneath the skin. Developed by nationally recognized experts in emergency medicine, orthopedics, pulmonology and surgery, the curriculum is at the forefront of medical readiness.



Three medical professionals from the Paraguayan Armed Forces joined the Massachusetts team as part of the State Partnership Program. This 25-year partnership between Massachusetts and Paraguay promotes military-to-military cooperation and skill-building through joint training initiatives, like the critical care skills program.



“Working alongside international medical personnel provides a valuable opportunity for both Americans and Paraguayans to learn from each other's cultural approaches to medicine,” said Prendiville. “The surgical oncologist who specializes in breast reconstruction taught me and other service members his specialty suture stitch. He focused on clean suture appearance, allowing for mental health healing for his breast cancer-surviving patients.”



Prendiville, who has served as a medical professional in the Massachusetts Army National Guard for 26 years, began her career as a combat medic and later became a registered nurse. She currently instructs combat medic specialists (68W) through a biannual refresher course on Joint Base Cape Cod. Several of these soldiers participated in the recent procedural anatomy course, enhancing both their knowledge and application of life-saving techniques.



“The hands-on experience of working with live tissue under expert instruction is unmatched in its effectiveness. Their participation not only elevated the training but also sparked interest and enthusiasm among their peers,” said Prendiville. “Throughout my career, I’ve always believed that holding the lives of our service members in our hands is a profound responsibility – one that must be treated with the utmost respect and honor.”