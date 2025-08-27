Ombudsmen of the Year Rise to the Top of More Than 2,000

Since 2015, the Mrs. Sybil Stockdale Ombudsman of the Year Award has recognized four Navy Family Ombudsmen annually for their extraordinary service, compassion, and commitment to supporting Navy families.



The 2025 recipients are:

• Mrs. Jaime Huffaker, USS DEXTROUS (MCM 13), U.S. Fleet Forces Command

• Mrs. Jessica Pugh, USS ABRAHAM LINCOLN (CVN 72), U.S. Pacific Fleet

• Mrs. Seira De Veau, Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific

• Mrs. Nicole Standeford, Fleet Logistics Support Squadron 54 (VR-54), Navy Reserve Force



Nominated by their commanding officers, each ombudsman was selected for going above and beyond in building trust, anticipating needs, and connecting families to vital resources.



“These recipients embody the very best of what it means to serve in this role,” said Holly Schefcik, ombudsman program analyst at Commander, Navy Installations Command. “They exceeded expectations with confidence, compassion, and dedication.”



Ombudsmen serve as a vital link between Navy commands and families, especially during deployments, mobilizations, and emergencies. Their work behind the scenes helps ensure families are informed and supported, enabling Sailors to stay mission focused.



“What sets them apart is their consistency, their ability to solve problems, and the comfort and clarity they provide when it’s needed most,” Schefcik added.



The award honors the legacy of Sybil Stockdale, who led national support efforts for families of POWs during her husband’s seven-and-a-half-year captivity in Southeast Asia. Her tireless advocacy helped lay the foundation for today’s Navy Family Ombudsman Program, which now includes more than 2,000 volunteers.



Serving as an ombudsman is not without its emotional weight.



“The hardest part is that it can be an emotional roller coaster,” said Pugh. “You may face heartbreaking situations—family emergencies, deaths, or mental health crises. You have to set aside your own emotions to help others.”



Despite the challenges, most ombudsmen say the role is profoundly rewarding.



“You truly make a difference in the lives of the families you support,” said Pugh.



“There’s so much important work happening quietly in the background,” added Standeford.



“I had several friends that were proud of their impact in the role, they quickly advised me to seek out these opportunities as my calling,” said Huffaker.



“I remember being a new military spouse during a deployment and not knowing where to turn,” added Pugh. “That experience inspired me to be the resource I once needed.”



Congratulations to this year’s recipients—and to all Navy Family Ombudsmen. Thank you for your strength, your service, and the steady support you provide.



The Navy Family Ombudsman Program was created in 1970 by then-CNO Admiral E.R. Zumwalt, Jr., to improve communication between commands and the families of Sailors.



For more information on the Navy Family Ombudsman Program, visit https://ffr.cnic.navy.mil/Family-Readiness/Fleet-And-Family-Support-Program/Work-and-Family-Life/Ombudsman-Program/.

