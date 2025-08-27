Munson Army Health Center Pharmacy Staff Earn Top Regional Honors

Photo By Maria Christina Yager | Defense Health Agency employees at Munson Army Health Center, from right, Dr. Jarrod...... read more read more Photo By Maria Christina Yager | Defense Health Agency employees at Munson Army Health Center, from right, Dr. Jarrod Miller, Christina Puppolo and Vielka Asbury were recognized as Defense Health Network, West Civilian Pharmacy Award winners on Aug. 20. Miller was named Outpatient Pharmacist of the Year, Puppolo earned Supervisory Technician of the Year; and Asbury received Support Technician of the Year. They will now advance to the Defense Health Agency-wide competition later this year, competing against counterparts from across the country and overseas. see less | View Image Page

FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kansas — Three Munson Army Health Center employees were recognized as Defense Health Network, West Civilian Pharmacy Award winners on Aug. 20.



Dr. Jarrod Miller was named Outpatient Pharmacist of the Year; Christina Puppolo earned Supervisory Technician of the Year; and Vielka Asbury received Support Technician of the Year.



“Team Munson took home three of the four categories this year,” said Col. Jolanda L.J. Walker, Munson’s director. “We’re very fortunate to have such an outstanding pharmacy team who go above and beyond to support our patients every day.”



The DHN West awards highlight civilian pharmacy employees whose performance strengthens the Defense Health Agency’s mission and improves patient care.



Dr. Jason Brozek, Munson’s chief of pharmacy services, praised Miller’s leadership and teamwork.



“Dr. Miller is the kind of teammate everyone wants,” Brozek said. “He brings a positive attitude, embraces challenges, and inspires those around him. He’s the first person both pharmacists and technicians go to with questions, and he always takes the time to give thoughtful, well-researched answers while still excelling in his own work.”



Brozek also highlighted Puppolo’s leadership as a pharmacy technician supervisor.



“Christina sets a high standard for her team, but she does it with encouragement and teaching,” he said. “She notices what her team needs, can step into any role, and makes both patients and staff feel valued. That commitment to safety and efficiency makes a real difference.”



For Miller and Puppolo, this year’s selection marks back-to-back wins.



As a support technician, Asbury keeps Munson’s pharmacy stocked with medications—no small task when it comes to balancing patient needs and budget constraints.



“Vielka is excellent at managing high-cost medications without overstocking,” said Brozek. “That kind of stewardship ensures patients have what they need while keeping the pharmacy reliable and cost-effective.”



The three winners will now advance to the Defense Health Agency-wide competition later this year, competing against counterparts from across the country and overseas. National winners will be announced during the Joint Federal Pharmacy Seminar.



Munson is one of nine military treatment facilities within DHN West and provides care for more than 13,000 Military Health System beneficiaries. The health center supports the U.S. Army Combined Arms Center’s mission, and its services range from primary care to pharmacy, laboratory, mental health, and 24/7 medical support for the Military Corrections Complex, home to the DoD’s only maximum-security prison.



For career opportunities at Munson, visit USAJobs.gov and search “Military Treatment Facilities under DHA” and “Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.”