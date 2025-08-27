MCRC Inspector General Team Receive Awards for Excellent Performance

Photo By Sgt. Aidan Hekker | Treba Henderson, left, the deputy command inspector general, Diego Coral-Erazo, an...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Aidan Hekker | Treba Henderson, left, the deputy command inspector general, Diego Coral-Erazo, an investigative compliant assistant, Sgt. Roberto Morales, center, an investigative compliant specialist, Elizabeth Daniels, an investigative compliant specialist, and Lt. Col. Eric Spitznogle, right, the command inspector general, all members of the Marine Corps Recruiting Command inspector general section, pose with the General Shoup Superior Performance Award and Command Inspector General Superior Performance Award at MCRC Headquarters at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Aug. 27, 2025. The inspector general team at MCRC demonstrated the highest levels of Marine Corps efficiency, integrity, and institutional readiness and set a high standard for other units to emulate through their performance during Fiscal Year 2024-25. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Aidan Hekker) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, Va. – Marine Corps Recruiting Command and Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island/Eastern Recruiting Region were recipients of top unit awards from the Inspector General of the Marine Corps (IGMC) for Fiscal Year 2024-2025.



During the IGMC Training Symposium in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Aug. 19-22, 2025, MCRC received the General Shoup Superior Unit Performance Award and MCRD PI/ERR was awarded the Von Steuben Superior Performance Award.



“Terrific performance by our entire team,” said Lt. Gen. William J. Bowers, the commanding general of MCRC. “These recognitions are well-deserved, and it’s an honor to serve alongside such distinguished professionals.”



The General Shoup Superior Performance Award is presented to a unit evaluated by IGMC in an Independent Command Inspection and the Von Steuben Superior Unit Performance Award is presented to a unit evaluated by IGMC in a Comprehensive Command Inspection.



According to the IGMC award announcement published on Aug. 18, 2025, the recipients demonstrated the highest levels of Marine Corps efficiency, integrity, and institutional readiness and set a high standard for other units to emulate through their performance during an IGMC inspection over this past year.



“It goes without saying that being recognized as the best at your job is an honor but being recognized in this way, in arguably the best command in the Marine Corps, is truly special,” said Treba Henderson, Deputy, Assistant Chief of Staff, Command Inspector General (CIG), MCRC. “I’m especially proud and happy for my team members. I’ve often compared them to a background program on your smartphone – they are rarely seen and less often heard, but they are always on and always working to protect the institution.”



In addition to these top awards, both MCRC and MCRD PI/ERR were also recipients of the CIG Superior Performance Award, which is presented to any CIG office that achieved a Tier I grade (90% or higher) by IGMC during the inspection year.