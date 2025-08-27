Brazil Assumes Command of Combined Maritime Forces’ Combined Task Force 151

MANAMA, Bahrain –The Brazilian Navy assumed command of Combined Maritime Forces’ counter-piracy task force during a change of command ceremony, presided over by Vice Adm. George Wikoff, commander of Combined Maritime Forces, on board Naval Support Activity Bahrain, Aug. 27.



Pakistan Navy Commodore Sohail Azmie turned over command of Combined Task Force 151 to Brazilian Navy Rear Admiral Marcelo Lancellotti.



Since assuming command in January, Azmie built and maintained close partnerships with regional and international navies; led the execution of Focused Operation Sea Spirit, marshalling a multinational force to deter and disrupt piracy in high-risk waters; and conducted a series of key leader engagements across the region that reinforced the importance of collaboration in promoting maritime security.



“These efforts reflect Commodore Azmie’s vision and his staff’s dedication to the mission,” said Wikoff. “His work has blunted piracy’s attempted resurgence, setting the example for those who will follow.”



During his remarks, Azmie thanked his staff and international partners for their commitment to the mission.



“Over the past seven months, our multinational team safeguarded vital sea lanes and ensured maritime security across the region,” said Azmie. “I am grateful for the professionalism and resilience of our Sailors and the support of our partners, which made these accomplishments possible.”



CTF 151 was established as a multinational task force in January 2009, and is one of five operational task forces under CMF. In conjunction with the European Union Naval Force, and together with independently deployed naval ships, CTF 151 helps to patrol the Internationally Recommended Transit Corridor.



“It is an honor for me and for Brazil to assume command of CTF 151,” said Lancellotti. “Together we will strengthen cooperation and ensure the safety of maritime commons.”



CMF’s other task forces include CTF 150, which conducts maritime security operations outside the Arabian Gulf against threats from no-state actors; CTF 152, dedicated to maritime security in the Arabian Gulf; CTF 153, providing maritime security in the Red Sea; and CTF 154, which delivers maritime training.



CMF, headquartered in Bahrain with U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and U.S. 5th Fleet, is the largest multinational naval partnership in the world, with 46 nations committed to upholding the international rules-based order at sea. It promotes security, stability and prosperity across approximately 3.2 million square miles of international waters, encompassing some of the world’s most important shipping lanes.

