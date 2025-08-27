253rd Cyberspace Engineering Installation Group welcomes new commander

Photo By Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy | U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Joseph Morrissey, Massachusetts National Guard Air Component...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy | U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Joseph Morrissey, Massachusetts National Guard Air Component Commander, left, passes the guidon to U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Amalia McCaffrey, incoming commander of the 253rd Cyberspace Engineering Installation Group (CEIG), as she takes command of the 253rd CEIG during a ceremony on Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, August 21, 2025. In her new role, McCaffrey took responsibility for ensuring the engineering installation squadrons assigned to the 253rd CEIG are prepared to provide expeditionary cyberspace telecommunications infrastructure, cable and antenna, radar, airfield and weather systems to combat forces around the globe. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy) see less | View Image Page

After over five years of leading the 253rd Cyberspace Engineering Installation Group (CEIG), Col. Stephen Dillon released command to Lt. Col. Amalia McCaffrey during a change of command ceremony on Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, Aug. 21, 2025. As the 18th 253rd CEIG commander, McCaffrey is responsible for ensuring the eight Engineering Installation Squadrons assigned to the 253rd CEIG are prepared to provide expeditionary cyberspace telecommunications infrastructure, cable and antenna, radar, airfield and weather systems to combat forces around the globe.



“My goal for the future of the 253rd CEIG is transformation, not just change,” said McCaffrey. “Transforming the community to meet the needs of the warfighter and the fight of the future. Taking care of Airmen to ensure they have the training and resources they need to be multi-capable Airmen. Our future is bright, our goals will be lofty and our grit will be unmatched.”



McCaffrey returns to her roots in expeditionary communications (XCOMM) – her professional home since 2008. A former commander of the 282nd Combat Communications Squadron, she has held multiple positions supporting XCOMM and tactical communications at both squadron and headquarters levels. Her past roles include managing satellite communications programs, directing force posturing for over 13,000 personnel and overseeing multimillion-dollar budgets supporting global combat operations.



“Expeditionary communications is my home,” said McCaffrey. “In 2008, I entered the community, and while I have had a couple of other assignments since then, XCOMM is my passion and my home. I am humbled to be back here working with the Airmen as we develop the way ahead for our community.”