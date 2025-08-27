Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    253rd Cyberspace Engineering Installation Group welcomes new commander

    Lt. Col. Amalia McCaffrey takes command of 253rd Cyberspace Engineering Installation Group

    Photo By Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy | U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Joseph Morrissey, Massachusetts National Guard Air Component...... read more read more

    OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2025

    Story by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    After over five years of leading the 253rd Cyberspace Engineering Installation Group (CEIG), Col. Stephen Dillon released command to Lt. Col. Amalia McCaffrey during a change of command ceremony on Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, Aug. 21, 2025. As the 18th 253rd CEIG commander, McCaffrey is responsible for ensuring the eight Engineering Installation Squadrons assigned to the 253rd CEIG are prepared to provide expeditionary cyberspace telecommunications infrastructure, cable and antenna, radar, airfield and weather systems to combat forces around the globe.

    “My goal for the future of the 253rd CEIG is transformation, not just change,” said McCaffrey. “Transforming the community to meet the needs of the warfighter and the fight of the future. Taking care of Airmen to ensure they have the training and resources they need to be multi-capable Airmen. Our future is bright, our goals will be lofty and our grit will be unmatched.”

    McCaffrey returns to her roots in expeditionary communications (XCOMM) – her professional home since 2008. A former commander of the 282nd Combat Communications Squadron, she has held multiple positions supporting XCOMM and tactical communications at both squadron and headquarters levels. Her past roles include managing satellite communications programs, directing force posturing for over 13,000 personnel and overseeing multimillion-dollar budgets supporting global combat operations.

    “Expeditionary communications is my home,” said McCaffrey. “In 2008, I entered the community, and while I have had a couple of other assignments since then, XCOMM is my passion and my home. I am humbled to be back here working with the Airmen as we develop the way ahead for our community.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 08.27.2025 08:08
    Story ID: 546620
    Location: OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 253rd Cyberspace Engineering Installation Group welcomes new commander, by SrA Julia Ahaesy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Lt. Col. Amalia McCaffrey takes command of 253rd Cyberspace Engineering Installation Group
    Lt. Col. Amalia McCaffrey takes command of 253rd Cyberspace Engineering Installation Group
    Lt. Col. Amalia McCaffrey takes command of 253rd Cyberspace Engineering Installation Group
    Lt. Col. Amalia McCaffrey takes command of 253rd Cyberspace Engineering Installation Group
    Lt. Col. Amalia McCaffrey takes command of 253rd Cyberspace Engineering Installation Group
    Lt. Col. Amalia McCaffrey takes command of 253rd Cyberspace Engineering Installation Group
    Lt. Col. Amalia McCaffrey takes command of 253rd Cyberspace Engineering Installation Group

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    telecommunications
    expeditionary communications
    XCOMM
    commander
    Air National Guard
    cyberspace

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download