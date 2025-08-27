Leadership Transition: NAVSCIATTS Honors LeClerc’s Legacy and Welcomes Future Growth with Scruby

Photo By 1st Sgt. Sharon Mock | STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. -- Operators assigned to the Naval Small Craft Instruction...... read more read more Photo By 1st Sgt. Sharon Mock | STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. -- Operators assigned to the Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School (NAVSCIATTS) conduct a simulated hot extraction during a formal change of command ceremony held on the banks of the Pearl River at the John C. Stennis Space Center in South Mississippi, Aug. 22. Outgoing Cmdr. Robert LeClerc turned over command to Cmdr. Lucas Scruby in front of family, friends, and teammates. (U.S. Navy photo by Sharon Mock) see less | View Image Page

STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. –The Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School (NAVSCIATTS) held a formal change of command ceremony, Aug. 22, at facilities located on the John C. Stennis Space Center in South Mississippi, marking the transition of leadership from Cmdr. Robert LeClerc to Cmdr. Lucas Scruby.



The change of command ceremony was attended by local dignitaries representing NASA, Mississippi congressional staffs and governor’s office, military personnel from New Orleans to Gulfport, Miss., teammates within the U.S. Special Operations Command and U.S. Naval Special Warfare (NSW) communities, and the families of both commanders, highlighting the importance of leadership transitions within the Navy and the shared mission of security and global cooperation.



Capt. John Green, NSWG 4 commodore and former NAVSCIATTS commanding officer who presided over the ceremony, addressed the historic relevance of the command and special attributes required to serve in the security cooperation role.



“NAVSCIATTS is a one-of-a-kind command,” Green stated. “There has never been and probably never will be a command quite like it. One searches for the right words to describe its exceptionalism. The best way I can explain it is that everyone who has served here or who is a part of this community has a feeling in their hearts that is the essence of this command.”



Located on some of the world’s finest riverine and coastal training areas, NAVSCIATTS provides valuable maritime focused training to strategic allied and partner security force professionals across tactical, operational, and strategic spectrums. To date, almost 70-percent of the world’s countries have walked the halls of this storied command, accounting for almost 15,000 international security force professionals from 132 partner nations.



“Building partnerships around the world is a special kind of calling. You feel that you are a part of a fellowship of friends that extends to every corner of the world, a global network that it is like a great family,” the Basic Underwater Demolition/SEAL (BUD/S) Class 228 graduate expressed. “And you have a sense of doing something that is more than right and just. When peace is broken the act of lawful warfare is right and just, but even honorable combat is like going through a terrible fire. Building a global family of peace and friendship is nobler. It is an act of pure good.”



LeClerc, a native of California, assumed command of NAVSCIATTS in September 2023. A graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy with a Bachelor of Science in Quantitative Economics, LeClerc’s assignments throughout his more than 19 years of service include his initial commissioning as a surface warfare officer, a graduated of BUD/S Class 286, and operational roles with the USS Halyburton, various NSW units, and previously as the executive officer at NAVSCIATTS.



In remarks to the approximately 200 in attendance, LeClerc reiterated his praise and appreciation for the approximately 100 active-duty military members, civil servants, and contractors who served under his command for the past two years.



“To my crew, I am sure I will fail to adequately describe the sacrifices you have made these two years to make this command what it is today. For that I ask your forgiveness,” LeClerc articulated.



“Often during these ceremonies, people tend to focus on the commanders, which is appropriate due to the level of special trust, confidence, and accountability the nation bestows on their shoulders,” he continued. “I, instead, would like to focus on the command and its crew, its mission, and the amazing gains they have achieved in the short time I have been on board.”



During his most recent tenure with NSW’s international training command, NAVSCIATTS achieved significant milestones, including enhanced training for almost 600 international students from 72 partner nations, showcasing the command's global impact on building partner capacity, at times overshadowed by previous talks of divestment and restructuring of the command, which first came into existence more than 60 years ago as a U.S. Coast Guard training team located in the Panama Canal Zone.



“The Navy and NSW were intent to close this command, not quite appreciating the unique value it brings to the joint force and our allies and partners,” he stated as he described the current status of the command by highlighting advocacy from higher echelon commands and valuable congressional funding to replace training aids and make necessary repairs and improvements to command facilities.



LeClerc continued by addressing recent investments in barracks and office renovations, repowering riverine and coastal craft eventually leading to the procurement of new vessels with advanced forward-looking infrared capabilities, and new unmanned aerial systems for upgrading the command’s UAS Operations and Planning course for future semesters.



“Men and women of NAVSCIATTS, you are getting the best commanding officer in NSW,” LeClerc exclaimed regarding the newly assigned commander. “Knowing Luke well, he is the right officer at the right time to lead this formation and transform it into the organization it needs to be to prepare our partners to fight in the joint force.”



Incoming Cmdr. Scruby brings a wealth of experience and technical expertise to NAVSCIATTS. A Central Virginia native, Scruby graduated from the University of Virginia with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering and was commissioned through its Navy ROTC program. His background in NSW includes roles within prominent SEAL teams and recent service as Joint Special Operations Command liaison to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.



Scruby holds a Master of Science in Special Operations from the Naval Postgraduate School and is dedicated to furthering NAVSCIATTS’ impact on global security. In remarks to his new command, Scruby expressed his excitement and commitment to the schoolhouse’s unique mission.



“To the team here, thank you for all the support getting me oriented over the past two weeks,” he stated. “From the instant I was rung aboard on the quarterdeck and began my check-in, it was obvious that this is both a professional organization and a family. That is exactly where I want to be, and I am excited for the opportunity we have over the next two years to refine the focus of what we do, both back to our roots of maritime special operations from small boats and into the rapidly evolving domain of unmanned systems warfare.”



As Scruby officially assumed his leadership role, he reflected on the unwavering support of his family, recognizing their encouragement in his journey.



“Finally, I want to thank my family,” expressed Scruby. “My parents, Tim and Alice Scruby, and Cindy Dimino for showing up, as they always do. To my wife Emily, who has been by my side for 16 years through seven deployments and five PCS moves, for your steadfast love and incredible patience whenever duty calls me to be less of a husband and father than I would like. And last but not least, to Lydia, Aaron, and Jackson, for the joy you bring me every day.”



NAVSCIATTS operates in support of geographic combatant commanders’ theater security priorities and can meet emergent requirements from operational commanders. Its five in-resident training semesters assist in developing, shaping, and maintaining strategic relationships with diverse partner forces.



For more information, visit www.socom.mil/navsoc/NAVSCIATTS.