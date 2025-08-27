Dobbins civic leaders tour YARS

Photo By Staff Sgt. Christina Russo | Civic leaders from Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia, pose for a photo on Aug. 14,...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Christina Russo | Civic leaders from Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia, pose for a photo on Aug. 14, 2025, at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio. Aircrew from the 94th Airlift Wing flew civic leaders from Dobbins ARB, Georgia, to Youngstown ARS, Ohio, to participate in a two-day tour of the installation to gain an understanding of the 910th Airlift Wing's mission and how they fit into the Air Force's fight in the new strategic environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christina Russo) see less | View Image Page

YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, Ohio --



For the first time in recent Youngstown Air Reserve Station history, the 910th Airlift Wing hosted a civic leader tour, welcoming more than 35 civic leaders and senior military members from Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia, Aug. 13-14, 2025. As longtime guests of past civic leader tours, the 910th AW used this opportunity to usher in a new era of bolstering community engagement and development.



Civic leader tours afford participants, such as business and community leaders, the opportunity to tour bases to gain a greater understanding of installation-specific missions and how they fit into the Air Force’s fight in the new strategic environment. Such tours provide leaders with hands-on demonstrations, immersive exercises and a look into daily operations of Reserve Airmen.



From touring a C-130J-30 Super Hercules to watching a firefighter demonstration, civic leaders from Dobbins ARB had a firsthand look into how Reserve Airmen at the 910th AW train, develop and execute the mission to ensure they remain mission ready always. Throughout the two-day tour, civic leaders from Dobbins ARB boasted that Reserve Airmen from the 910th were unlike any other.



“Just like we saw in the AFE (aircrew flight equipment) building, sometimes we need to be reminded where ‘true north’ is in life, and this trip has reminded me of that,” said Secret Holland, Dobbins ARB civic leader tour participant. “The pride and passion they (910th Airmen) had for their jobs was evident through every presentation, demonstration and interaction they had with us the past two days. The people here are special.”



For many of the tour participants, this was their first time traveling to Youngstown ARS and they did not know what to expect. However, upon witnessing firsthand the Reserve Airmen in action, participants from the 910th’s maiden civic leader tour were eager to return home, ready to share the mission and vision of the 910th AW and how they fit into the Air Force’s fight in the new strategic environment.