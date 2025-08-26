Where Grit Meets Glory: Soldiers Prepare for The Best Squad Competition

Photo By Spc. Josefina Garcia | U.S. Soldiers, assigned to subordinate commands under U.S. Army Europe and Africa...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Josefina Garcia | U.S. Soldiers, assigned to subordinate commands under U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF), reference a map during the USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 26, 2025. Teams representing units from across USAREUR-AF will test their tactical proficiency, communication, and overall cohesion as they compete for the title of Best Squad. Winners of this competition will advance to compete at the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Josefina Garcia) see less | View Image Page

GRAFENWOEHR TRAINING AREA, Germany – Soldiers from units across U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) put their physical and mental toughness to the test as they prepared to represent their respective units in the upcoming USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition.



The train-up was a demanding process, blending long hours of physical training with technical skills development and rigorous team-building exercises.



“We did a lot of training on collective tasks and got the Soldiers quite comfortable with the tasks they would be executing and evaluated on in the competition,” said Staff Sgt. Taylor Sheppard, a Bravo Troop, 1-91 Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, platoon sergeant. “We did lots of physical training daily, qualification ranges, land navigation training, and movement and maneuver training, all to show up here and compete. We felt most comfortable with the land navigation, because not only are we scouts, but we’re also stationed on this installation, all the land nav areas are kind of in our backyard, so we’re familiar with them”.



The preparation wasn’t just about physical fitness, but also mental readiness. Competitors trained in demanding and rigorous conditions, designed to test their endurance and decision-making skills.



“Working through the mental grit and understanding the fundamentals of running a diverse team can carry over into any situation throughout my career,” said Sgt. Dominic Savio, a combat medic with the 173rd Brigade Support Battalion. “During long and demanding training days, I would reflect on why I decided to volunteer for this, not only for the professional and personal growth, but also to challenge myself and hopefully learn something new that I can take back to my unit.”



Morale was another critical element of the train-up. Preparing for the competition while still covering their daily battle rhythm events was no easy feat, but competitors said their connection and cohesion as a team grew stronger throughout the process.



“Fulfilling the needs of Best Squad, while fulfilling the needs of my platoon as the platoon Sergeant, was quite challenging,” said Sheppard. “Managing time in a high Op-tempo unit and trying to fit training in wherever we could tested our resilience, but I think overall it was a success.”



As the competition approached, competitors said they felt more confident, not just as individuals, but as a squad.



“Being frank about each other’s strengths and capitalizing on those, while also acknowledging weaknesses and working to strengthen them, builds the cohesiveness you need,” said Savio. Once you have that, you have the confidence to Charlie Mike (complete mission) “No matter the outcome, we’ve grown as a team and as Soldiers.”



If anyone reading is considering competing for the Best Squad Competition, Savio shared some words of wisdom.



“You must be physically fit and prepared for what’s to come. “Do not try to guess what to study, grab an Expert Infantryman Badge (EIB) handbook, learn the lanes, learn the Troop Leading Procedures (TLPS), learn the warfighting functions, drill them and stay extremely fluid in any environment you get thrown into”.



The Best Squad Competition highlights not only individual excellence but the strength of teamwork, discipline, and resilience. For these Soldiers, it’s not just a competition, it’s a chance to represent and highlight the Esprit de Corps of their unit and the Army, taking with them lessons and strengths that will surely carry over into their career beyond the competition.