Super Garuda Shield 25 features first-ever ‘Stinger’ live fire

Photo By Pfc. Seu Chan | U.S. Army Pfc. Jackson Muse, infantryman assigned to the 11th Airborne Division, fires an FIM-92 Stinger for the first time in Indonesia during Super Garuda Shield 25, in Baturaja, Indonesia, Aug. 26, 2025. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise between the Indonesian National Armed Forces and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities and cooperation. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Seu Chan)

BATURAJA, Indonesia – For the first time in the history of Super Garuda Shield, U.S. Soldiers from the 11th Airborne Division (ABD) fired FIM-92 Stinger missiles in Indonesia during a live-fire exercise as part of Super Garuda Shield 25, marking a milestone for the U.S. and its partner nation Indonesia, Aug. 26, 2025.



“Today, we are shooting two Stinger missiles,” said U.S. Army Capt. Kaden Cox, lead planner and officer in charge of the live-fire exercise, 11th ABD, Air and Missile Defense. “Not only is this a first for the whole 11th ABD, but it is also the first time that we are utilizing this capability in Indonesia.”



The FIM-92 Stinger is a man-portable, shoulder-fired surface-to-air missile designed to destroy low-flying aircraft, including fixed-wing, rotary-wing, and unmanned aerial systems.



About 100 service members from the United States, Indonesia, Australia and Canada supported the event, highlighting the growing cooperation between the partner nations in the Indo-Pacific region.



“It has been great working with our partner nation,” Cox said. “The Indonesian citizens have been more than friendly and helpful in working with us to coordinate airspace and ranges.”



For Soldiers on the ground firing the weapon, the training was a rare opportunity.



“This was my first time shooting one of these things,” said U.S. Army Pfc. Jackson Muse, an infantryman and main firer for the exercise, 11th ABD. “We got up early to rehearse, orient the gear, and just took time to get into the right head space.”



For leaders on the ground, seeing their Soldiers fire the system for the first time was just as meaningful as pulling the trigger. The exercise gave noncommissioned officers in attendance a chance to evaluate training, build confidence in their Soldiers, and validate the importance of bringing these skills into a realistic training environment.



“Having Pfc. Muse out here means he is solid, lethal, doing the right thing and performing to standards,” said U.S. Army Sgt. Rogelio Munoz, an infantryman assigned to the 11th ABD. “I am glad we had the chance to come out here and engage the target effectively, like we are trained to do.”



The live-fire marked a major step forward in the 11th ABD’s air defense training, giving Soldiers firsthand experience with the Stinger system. Beyond the training itself, the event, being the first of its kind, bolstered participants' confidence and experience.



“Maintaining safe skies is essential for operations,” said Cox.



Demonstrating the Stinger’s role in keeping the skies clear proved an important milestone for the 11th ABD, Indonesian Armed Forces and partners, and raised the bar for the future iterations of the exercise.



Garuda Shield began between the U.S. and Indonesia in 2007, and became Super Garuda Shield in 2022 when additional partner nations were added. Super Garuda Shield 25 continues through Sept. 5, featuring joint and combined training across multiple domains, designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, and cooperation between the U.S. and allied forces.