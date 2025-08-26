International troops tour Fort McCoy’s Commemorative Area; learn about post, Army history

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Members of the 203rd (Welsh) Multi-Role Medical Regiment, a unit of the Royal Army...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Members of the 203rd (Welsh) Multi-Role Medical Regiment, a unit of the Royal Army Medical Service within the Army Reserve of the British Army that’s based in Wales, and members of the Royal Canadian Medical Service visit the historic Commemorative Area on Aug. 14, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. These personnel stopped over to the area for an afternoon visit to learn more about Fort McCoy and U.S. Army history as well as take photos. These service members were at Fort McCoy to participate in the 2025 Global Medic exercise. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Nearly 50 members of the British armed services as well as nearly 30 members of the Canadian armed forces visited the Fort McCoy Commemorative Area on Aug. 14 for a tour of the area that included stopping at the Fort McCoy History Center, Equipment Park, Veterans Memorial Plaza, and more.



Members of the 203rd (Welsh) Multi-Role Medical Regiment — a unit of the Royal Army Medical Service within the Army Reserve of the British Army that’s based in Wales — made their way to the Commemorative Area following participation in the 2025 Global Medic exercise on post.



Also included were members of the Royal Canadian Medical Service (RCMS) who were also visiting the area after serving in Global Medic.



The 900 block of Fort McCoy and the 11-acre area surrounding it are the hub of the fort’s history-preservation efforts that make up the Commemorative Area. Many of the international visitors first took a walk around the Fort McCoy History Center.



The British Army and RCMS soldiers were able to learn more about Fort McCoy’s and the Army’s history as the area was open for several hours, said Public Affairs Specialist Melissa Dubois with the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office.



Through every major operation, and everything else supported, that history is remembered in the Fort McCoy History Center, according to the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office. The History Center features exhibits as well as displays of artifacts, photographs, and memorabilia that tell the story of Fort McCoy since its founding in 1909. The center first was opened in 1999 in building 902 when the Fort McCoy observed its 90th anniversary.



Whether it’s Maj. Gen. Robert B. McCoy’s World War I gas mask, horseshoes from the early

camp stables, World War II-era uniforms, or items from the 1980 Cuban Refugee Resettlement mission or the POW operations in World War II, the History Center offers exhibits spanning from Fort McCoy’s earliest beginnings to the installation’s involvement in the war on terrorism.



Recently, an interesting artifact, a 100-plus-year-old panoramic photograph, was donated to the Fort McCoy History Center in July 2025 by a Wisconsin resident who believes she had family descendants in the photograph.



That resident, Joyce Thorson from Augusta, Wis., brought the long panoramic photo to the Fort McCoy Commemorative Area and the History Center. Augusta is located near Eau Claire, Wis., and Joyce visited Fort McCoy on July 11 with her husband Delton Thorson.



The photo shows the 1st Regiment, 10th Battalion of the Wisconsin National Guard. The picture also shows that it was taken at “Camp Bruce E. McCoy.”



According to installation history, Camp Bruce E. McCoy — named in honor of Robert Bruce McCoy’s father — was the official designation of the site from 1910 until it was renamed “Camp McCoy” on Nov. 19, 1926. Read more at: https://www.dvidshub.net/news/544873/pre-world-war-unit-photo-donated-fort-mccoy-history-center-dates-1910s.



Another addition occurred in June 2025 when Linda (Wendel) Dehaven contacted the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office by email to discuss some old photos she found taken by her father while serving in the Army at then-Camp McCoy, Wis.



The photos and the time her father served were during the 1950s. Her father, former Sgt. Donald Wendel with the 110th Engineer Battalion of the Missouri National Guard, served within the Army engineer field during his entire service in the National Guard.



The photos were donated by Dehaven and the Wendel family to Fort McCoy to be included in the installation’s historical archives. Read more at: https://www.dvidshub.net/news/544803/family-donates-1950s-era-photos-fort-mccoy-father-had-training-then-camp-mccoy.



In July 2022, Alan McCoy, grandson of Maj. Gen. Robert Bruce McCoy for whom Fort McCoy is named after had visited the installation with his family members, brought a new artifact for the center. With him he brought a century-old artifact he’d received in the form of a wood crate that included the words stamped on it: “CAMP EMERY UPTON” and “CAMP ROBINSON.”



Read more about that artifact at https://www.dvidshub.net/news/429892/artifact-donated-fort-mccoy-founders-grandson-speaks-installations-origins.



The international visitors also toured the many historical buildings in the area. The area consists of five World War II-era buildings set aside to help tell Fort McCoy’s unique story, Dubois said, who opened the area for the visitors. These facilities are representative of the types found in the cantonment area when it was constructed in 1942.



Three of the buildings — an administrative facility, a dining facility, and a barracks — are set up to depict Soldier life during the 1940s. Display items include a World War II chapel, bunk beds, footlockers, mannequins, and potbelly stoves. Another building highlights four different modern military training venues, and a separate facility shows various training aids.



Some of the visitors also took a chance to tour Equipment Park. The Equipment Park is an outdoor display of historic and present-day equipment representative of the types used on the installation. The design of the park allows for display of 70 pieces of equipment, ranging from helicopters and howitzers to trucks and trailers.



Visitors also checked out Veterans Memorial Plaza and had group photos taken there. Construction on Veterans Memorial Plaza began in 2006, as did the work to create the five Soldier statues on the memorial representative of each of the major conflicts that Fort McCoy had been involved with to that point in time: i.e., World War I, World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, and the war on terrorism, Fournier also said in a past news article.



The formal dedication of Veterans Memorial Plaza was June 13, 2009 — the date of Fort McCoy’s 100th anniversary. Several descendants of the installation’s founder, Maj. Gen. Robert B. McCoy, attended this dedication. The dedication was the key event in a series of activities held during Fort McCoy’s yearlong centennial observance.



Ever since its dedication, the Veterans Memorial Plaza has been the center of many events, including annual Armed Forces Day Open House events, dozens of official events, dozens of tours, and met by thousands of people throughout the years.



For more information about the Commemorative Area, contact the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office at 502-898-2407 or by email at usarmy.mccoy.imcom-central.list.pao-admin@mail.mil.



Fort McCoy history is also highlighted in every monthly issue of The Real McCoy — Fort McCoy’s official newspaper — in the “This Month in Fort McCoy History” column. See past editions at https://www.dvidshub.net/publication/1002/the-real-mccoy.



Learn more about Army history by visiting the Army Center for Military History at https://history.army.mil.



And learn more about Wisconsin’s history by visiting the Wisconsin Historical Society at https://www.wisconsinhistory.org.



