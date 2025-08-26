DoD Irregular Warfare Center Launches Advanced Online Course

Photo By Pedro Rodriguez | The IWC is excited to announce its newest course IW 210, available now on the IWC...... read more read more Photo By Pedro Rodriguez | The IWC is excited to announce its newest course IW 210, available now on the IWC website. Scan the QR code to register. (Graphic by Pedro A. Rodriguez, Public Affairs Official IWC Contractor) see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON — The Department of Defense Irregular Warfare Center (IWC) announced the launch of its new online course, Irregular Warfare (IW) 201, available now to the broader irregular warfare community. The five-hour, self-paced course builds on the success of the introductory IW101 course, which has seen over 2,000 enrollments since its debut in February 2024.

The IW201 course provides an in-depth look at IW concepts and applications, fulfilling the IWC’s core mission as mandated by Congress to advance understanding of IW within the Department of Defense (DoD). This mission includes developing curricula and providing training for U.S. and international military and civilian personnel.

The new course explores various definitions and conceptualizations of IW from seven different U.S. government and international perspectives. It also broadens the knowledge base on the 12 recognized DoD irregular warfare missions, operations, and activities.

IW201 includes modern examples of how foreign nation-state adversaries have employed irregular warfare approaches globally. These vignettes feature:

China’s IW strategy in the South China Sea

Russia's successful IW campaign to seize Crimea in 2014

Iran’s use of proxies as an asymmetric strategy in the Middle East

The course is designed for a target audience that includes mid-to-senior noncommissioned officers, officers, and civilians within the DoD, as well as U.S. interagency partners and foreign allies. As an unclassified resource, it is also open to anyone interested in irregular warfare beyond the foundational knowledge covered in IW101.

Both the IW101 and IW201 courses support the 2020 National Defense Strategy’s goal to institutionalize and operationalize irregular warfare as a core competency for the U.S. military.

Irregular Warfare 201 is hosted on the Defense Security Cooperation University’s virtual classroom, MyDSCU. Registration and access information are available on our website https://irregularwarfarecenter.org/education/irregular-warfare-201/

The Irregular Warfare Center is a Department of Defense organization that serves as a central mechanism for developing the irregular warfare knowledge of the Department of Defense and advancing the understanding of irregular warfare concepts and doctrine.

