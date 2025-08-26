AMC recognizes top performers with the 2024 Louis Dellamonica Award

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – Army Materiel Command is recognizing its top employees from across the enterprise for their outstanding accomplishments and contributing to AMC’s mission and goals with the 2024 Louis Dellamonica Award.



Each year, the Louis Dellamonica Award for Outstanding AMC Personnel of the Year is awarded to both military and civilian employees who meet the established criteria and who are below the rank of general officer and Senior Executive Service level.



“I think it’s important, specifically now as the Army continues to transform at a rapid pace, that we recognize our best and brightest so they continue to do their job well, feel fulfilled, and they understand they’re supported behind the scenes by their leadership and their colleagues,” said Maj. Gen. Kevin Meisler, AMC chief of staff.



Nominees are judged on how their initiatives measurably improve their work environment and AMC’s mission, how they motivate and inspire fellow employees, and how well they are viewed by peers, subordinates and supervisors.



The Dellamonica Award winners, who represent AMC and its major subordinate commands, include:



• Dr. Jennifer P. Cameron - Headquarters, U.S. Army Materiel Command

• Mr. Kenneth L. Phillips - U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command

• Mr. Darin A. Strazewski - U.S. Army Joint Munitions Command

• Ms. Annette G. Lozen - U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command

• Ms. Lisa M. Combi - U.S. Army Contracting Command

• Mr. Gianluca A. Spataro - U.S. Army Installation Management Command

• Ms. Vinitha V. Nair - Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command

• Master Sergeant Griffin K. Perry - U.S. Army Security Assistance Command

• Ms. Amanda McCoy – U.S. Army Financial Management Command



The award is named in honor of Louis Dellamonica, a general engineer whose 65-year career at Hawthorne Army Depot, Nevada, exemplified integrity, innovation, leadership and outstanding dedication to AMC's mission.



The winners will be formally recognized at an awards presentation ceremony in September.

