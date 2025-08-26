New leader takes charge at IWTC Corry Station

Courtesy Photo | Cmdr. Ted Haskell delivers remarks after assuming command of Information Warfare...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Cmdr. Ted Haskell delivers remarks after assuming command of Information Warfare Training Command Corry Station during a ceremony at the National Naval Aviation Museum in Pensacola, Florida, Aug. 7, 2025. IWTC Corry Station provides a continuum of training to Navy and joint service personnel that prepares them to conduct information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Paul Wagner) see less | View Image Page

By Petty Officer 1st Class Paul Wagner

Information Warfare Training Command Corry Station



PENSACOLA, Fla. – Cmdr. Halford “Ted” Haskell relieved Cmdr. Peter Manzoli as commanding officer of Information Warfare Training Command Corry Station during a change of command ceremony Aug. 7 at the National Naval Aviation Museum on Naval Air Station Pensacola.



Capt. Sarah Sherwood, Center for Information Warfare Training commanding officer, presided over the ceremony, praising Manzoli for his keen leadership while welcoming Haskell.



“Command has demanded a lot of Pete and will of Ted,” she told the audience. “Today, I am here to express my deepest gratitude to Pete for his dedicated leadership, mentorship and unwavering commitment to IWTC Corry Station and our mission. Since taking over in April 2023, he consistently exceeded my highest expectations and meaningfully elevated the quality and quantity of instruction, driving significant improvements in both daily command operations and fleet-wide Sailor development. He demonstrated exceptional leadership, resolve and an unmatched work ethic.



“At the same time, we are thrilled to welcome Ted to the CIWT team. He has a proven track record of leadership, commitment, skills and experience throughout the IW community. I am confident he is the right leader at the right time for this responsibility, and he’s prepared to continue to advance IWTC Corry Station’s long legacy of training and preparing information warriors to fight and win.”



Haskell is a native of Georgetown, Texas, and graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 2009 with a Bachelor of Science degree in physics. He arrives after a tour with Naval Forces Central Command and 5th Fleet in Bahrain.



“I’d like to thank Commander Pete Manzoli for turning over to me a great team at a great command,” he said. “I hope to continue the great work you’ve been doing and wish you the best.”



Manzoli assumed command of IWTC Corry Station in April 2023. He led over 350 military and civilian staff members, to include training sites at Fort Gordon, Georgia, and Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi. Under his watch, the schoolhouse developed over 24,500 Navy and joint service students across a daily average of 36 courses of instruction and 144 classes, providing critical training in cyberspace operations, electronic warfare, signals intelligence and information technology.



Sherwood said his focus on Sailors and readiness yielded enormous dividends.



“We are grateful for Pete’s dedication to the safety and security of this great nation, while simultaneously guiding, molding, mentoring, and leading Sailors and junior officers to always maintain high standards and strive to do better for the Navy,” she said. “His loss from the CIWT domain will certainly be felt, but his legacy within the information warfare community will continue to endure through the thousands of graduates he shaped during his tenure here.”



Manzoli departs for a new position with 10th Fleet at Fort Meade, Maryland.



“Through the halls of Corry Station walk the warriors of today and tomorrow,” he said. “We don’t just teach skills – we transform lives. We take young men and women from street to fleet, turning civilians into highly trained, disciplined and combat-ready Sailors. We guide them through their first steps into the fleet, and we continue to shape them throughout their careers with advanced training, technical education and leadership development.”



As part of the Center for Information Warfare Training, IWTC Corry Station provides a continuum of training to Navy and joint service personnel that prepares them to conduct information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations.



With four schoolhouse commands, two detachments and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT provides instruction for over 26,000 students every year. It offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic, information systems and electronics technicians; intelligence specialists and officers in the information warfare community.