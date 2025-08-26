Georgia National Guard’s 111th EW Company Leads the Way in Electromagnetic Warfare Modernization

The Georgia Army National Guard’s 111th Electromagnetic Warfare (EW) Company, based out of Forest Park, Ga. is rapidly establishing itself as a leader in the Army’s modernization efforts within the electromagnetic spectrum. Following its official activation this June, the unit has recently completed a dedicated field training exercise, Operation Golden Corridor; and supported the Indiana National Guard’s 76th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (IBCT) during a Warfighter Exercise (WFX 25-05), demonstrating its growing capabilities and impact.



Operation Golden Corridor, conducted Aug. 14-17 in Dahlonega, Ga., served as the 111th EW Company’s first official training exercise, which was designed to enhance the unit capabilities in providing electromagnetic support, preparing the force for various electromagnetic warfare scenarios. Soldier training tasks focused on spectrum mapping, radio frequency detection, and alternative radar awareness capabilities under austere conditions.



“The exercise is not only beneficial to electromagnetic warfare, but it's also beneficial to aviation,” said 2nd Lt. Austin Seidel, a 111th EW Company platoon leader. “We were able to successfully test that today, doing high flying, low flying and terrain flights.”



This training built upon the significance of the unit’s recent activation ceremony as part of the 221st Intelligence and Electronic Warfare Battalion. During the activation, Lt. Col. Luke Gurley, commander of the 221st, observed, that the 111th EW Company “will be at the forefront of our capabilities in the electromagnetic spectrum.”



Expanding beyond Georgia, the 111th EW Company further demonstrated its expertise by providing a team of Soldier to the Indiana-based 76th Infantry Brigade Combat Team’s Warfighter Exercise from July 28 to August 10. This event marked the first major training milestone for the unit since its activation. Currently, Georgia’s 111th is the only EW company in the Army actively conducting operations and training.



According to Seidel, aspects of the exercise integrated cyber and electromagnetic activities (CEMA) into the 76th IBCT’s planning process. Their support introduced the brigade to emerging electromagnetic threats and demonstrated how CEMA can be leveraged in large-scale combat operations.



Through both Operation Golden Corridor, and its support to the 76th IBCT’s warfighter exercise, the 111th EW Company has solidified its position as a vital asset, strengthening the Army’s ability to operate in contested electromagnetic environments and contributing directly to ongoing modernization priorities.



The unit, comprised of 80 Soldiers, was designated the 111th in honor of the Georgia National Guard’s 111th Signal Battalion, which was the only Georgia National Guard unit mobilized during the Berlin Crisis of 1961.

