FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Air Forces Pfc. Lee I. Clendenning, 23, killed during World War II, will be interred Sept. 6 at Lakeview Cemetery, in his hometown of Rib Lake, Wisconsin. Helmer Funeral Home will coordinate funeral services preceding the interment.



Clendenning was a member of the 23rd Bombardment Squadron (Heavy), 5th Bombardment Group at Hickam Airfield on the island of Oahu, Hawaii. On. Dec. 7th, 1941, following the attack on Pearl Harbor, Japanese aircraft expanded to Hickam Field, targeting U.S. aircrafts and ships, barracks, supply buildings, and the base chapel. The attack lasted four hours. Clendenning was reportedly killed during this time.



In the days following the attack, Navy personnel recovered the remains of U.S. Army and U.S. Army Air Forces casualties, which were subsequently interred in the Schofield Barracks Cemetery.



The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency accounted for Clendenning on March 11, 2025.

The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division at the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating Family members of missing Soldiers from WWII, the Korean and Vietnam Wars.

For more information on DPAA’s efforts to identify Clendenning, please visit: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/ID-Announcements/Article/4231994/airman-accounted-for-from-world-war-ii-clendenning-l/





Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact Helmer Funeral Home, 715-748-2215.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2025 Date Posted: 08.26.2025 15:31 Story ID: 546575 Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US Hometown: RIB LAKE, WISCONSIN, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Remains of World War II Soldier to be buried in Rib Lake, Wisconsin, by William Costello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.