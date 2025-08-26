Remains of World War II Soldier to be buried in Arlington National Cemetery

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Air Forces 2nd Lt. Edward Barnett, 24, a native of Chicago, Illinois, killed during World War II, will be interred Sept. 4 at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia. Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home will coordinate funeral services preceding the interment.



Barnett served with the 66th Bombardment Squadron (Heavy), 44th Bombardment Group (Heavy), 8th Air Force. On Aug. 1, 1943, while serving as a co-pilot, his B-24 Liberator aircraft crashed because of enemy anti-aircraft fire during Operation TIDAL WAVE north of Bucharest, Romania. His remains were not identified following the war. Remains that could not be identified were buried as Unknowns in the Hero Section of the Civilian and Military Cemetery of Bolovan, Ploiesti, Prahova, Romania.



The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency accounted for Barnett on May 5, 2023.



The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division at the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating Family members of missing Soldiers from WWII, the Korean and Vietnam Wars.



For more information on DPAA’s efforts to identify Barnett, please visit: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/ID-Announcements/Article/3514851/pilot-accounted-for-from-wwii-barnett-e/





Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home, 703-998-9200.

