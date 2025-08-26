Remains of Korean War Soldier to be buried in Milbridge, Maine

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Cpl. Oscar L. Sprague, 22, killed during the Korean War, will be interred Sept. 3 at Evergreen Cemetery in his hometown of Milbridge, Maine. Bragdon Kelley Funeral Home will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



Sprague was a member of Company H, 2nd Battalion, 9th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on Sept. 3, 1950, in the vicinity of Yongsan, Republic of Korea (South Korea). He was never reported as a prisoner of war and subsequent battlefield searches failed to recover his remains. With no evidence of his continued survival, the Army issued a presumptive finding of death on Dec. 31, 1953. He was declared non-recoverable on Jan 16, 1956.



The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency accounted for Sprague on April 23, 2025.

The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division at the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating Family members of missing Soldiers from WWII, the Korean and Vietnam Wars.



For more information on DPAA’s efforts to identify Sprague, please visit: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/ID-Announcements/Article/4260679/soldier-accounted-for-from-korean-war-sprague-o/



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact Bragdon Kelley Funeral Home, 207-546-2935.

Date Taken: 08.26.2025 Date Posted: 08.26.2025 Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US Hometown: MILBRIDGE, MAINE, US