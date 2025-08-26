Rooted in Growth: Shipyard Leaders Complete PLA Journey

Photo By Kenny Jones | PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (July 25, 2025) – From left to right, Tommy Kaiawe, Kyle...... read more read more Photo By Kenny Jones | PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (July 25, 2025) – From left to right, Tommy Kaiawe, Kyle Matsuyama, T. Gray Haynie II, and Yvonne Young, Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility employees, pose for a photo after graduating from the Pacific Leadership Academy. held on July 25, 2025. The Pacific Leadership Academy is a nine-month program designed to strengthen leadership, communication and problem-solving skills across the federal workforce in the Hawaii-Pacific region. PHNSY & IMF’s mission is to keep the Navy’s fleet “Fit to Fight” by repairing, maintaining, and modernizing the Navy's fast-attack submarines and surface ships. Strategically located in the heart of the Pacific, it is the most comprehensive fleet repair and maintenance facility between the U.S. West Coast and the Far East. (U.S. Navy photo by Kenny Jones) see less | View Image Page

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii – On a warm summer afternoon at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam the Tradewinds reception room hums with anticipation as guests take their seats. In the back, two neat rows of individuals begin making their way to the front, soon-to-be graduates of this year’s Pacific Leadership Academy. Among the graduates are four participants from Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility.



The Pacific Leadership Academy (PLA) is an annual program designed to enhance the professional development of the federal workforce in the Hawaii-Pacific Region. Founded in 2002, the Academy has served both civilian and military personnel across Hawaii and the Pacific Rim. Previously sponsored by the now-dissolved Honolulu-Pacific Federal Executive Board, the program is now supported by Leadership for the Generations to ensure its continuation.



“The PLA programs contribute by providing structured leadership training at multiple levels,” said Christine Heirakuji, training specialist with PHNSY & IMF’s Command University. “The Emerging Leaders Program (ELP) develops our non-supervisory employees and technical specialists who have leadership potential, while the Senior Leaders Program (SLP) strengthens our current supervisors and managers.”



Programs like this are designed to develop leaders who understand the shipyards’ unique role and challenges within the Indo-Pacific region. They help strengthen essential skills such as accountability, communication, problem-solving, and team building, skills critical to managing complex ship maintenance. Graduates walk away from the program with a toolkit to help navigate the dynamic landscape of a continuously modernizing fleet and ever-changing geopolitical climate.



“Since its founding in 2002, the Academy has grown into a premier leadership experience,” said Cynthia Dewey, program director for the Senior and Emerging Leaders Programs. “As the Director, I’ve had the privilege of curating the curriculum, selecting top-tier faculty, and witnessing the transformation of our participants. Their commitment and courage to lead well will shape the Pacific region—and the broader federal workforce—for years to come.”



Mentorship is a key component of the PLA program. Participants from the SLP mentor ELP members, emphasizing how important it is to be engaged with your staff. ELP participants gain valuable insight from their experienced seniors during this time. This guidance can help junior leaders avoid common pitfalls as they take the reins in their future roles. The exercise is not just for the benefit of the emerging leaders but helps the more seasoned leaders develop stronger listening habits, empathy, and practical ways to support their teams’ growth.



“The mentorship experience has boosted my confidence in my own abilities as a mentor, taught me to be a more attentive and empathetic listener, and prompted self-reflection on my own career choices,” said Kyle Matsuyama, Code 109.42 IT Client Services Branch Supervisor, and 2025 SLP graduate.



Completing the nine-month-long program was no small feat, according to shipyard participants.



"The most challenging aspect was trying to balance my day-to-day work as a supervisor, and the assignments required for the training," said Matsuyama.



The course consisted of three weeks in class, various assignments, and weekly Individual Action Plans (IAPs), which helped provide measurable results toward their ongoing projects throughout the course. Some of this year’s projects sought to deliver tangible results, such as developing eco-friendly ship maintenance solutions, proposed AI policy implementation, and reducing excess parts inventory by 60%, saving $40,000 annually.



Emerging Leaders and Senior Leaders had slightly different curricula, but the program ensures there is constant collaboration. Seniors focused on sharpening their leadership skills by mentoring emerging leaders, conducting executive interviews, and assessing their leadership impact through IAPs. Additionally, they worked on a research paper focused on leadership competencies. Emerging Leaders received mentoring from the senior class, developed their own IAPs, and completed a book report. The capstone for the ELP was to write a Reflection Paper detailing their experience and key takeaways from the course.



The closing of the ceremony was filled with big hugs, even bigger smiles. Four shipyard employees walked away with renewed purpose, and a wealth of leadership tools.



“Each year, I witness the pride, dedication, and growth of our participants,” said Lisa Simon, Emerging Leaders Program Manager. “Their achievements are a testament to the value they bring to their communities and agencies.”



These leaders will carry what they’ve learned back into the shops and into their teams. It is an example of how PHNSY & IMF invests in its people, and keeps the fleet fit to fight.



PHNSY & IMF’s mission is to keep the Navy’s fleet “Fit to Fight” by repairing, maintaining, and modernizing the Navy's fast-attack submarines and surface ships. Strategically located in the heart of the Pacific, it is the most comprehensive fleet repair and maintenance facility between the U.S. West Coast and the Far East.