Twelve Kentucky Guardsmen earn 'Governor's Twenty'

GREENVILLE, Ky. – Nearly sixty Soldiers and Airmen from the Kentucky National Guard competed in The Adjutant General’s Match held at the Wendell H. Ford Regional Training Center July 11-13.
The Adjutant General’s Match, commonly known as the “TAG Match,” is an annual marksmanship competition in the National Guard. The competition tests Guardsmen in realistic, combat-focused shooting scenarios, designed to sharpen weapons proficiency and lethality.
Participants competed in both team and individual events. The top performers are awarded the coveted “Governor’s Twenty” tab, a state-level award recognizing the best marksmen in the field.
This year’s participants included Soldiers and Airmen from across the state, with the top performers from the Garrison Training Center (GTC), Joint Force Headquarters (JFHQ), 123rd Contingency Response Group (CRG), 438th and 940th Military Police Companies, 38th Infantry Division Artillery (DIVARTY) and 101st Main Command Post-Operational Detachment (MCP-OD).
Twelve Soldiers and Airmen earned the Governor’s Twenty tab, including:
Maj. Albert Galvan, GTC
Lt. Col. Aaron Grimm, JFHQ
Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Walton, GTC
Tech. Sgt. Austin Goldman, 123rd CRG
Sgt. Cole Hubbs, 438th MP CO
Spc. Cameron Thomason, 438th MP CO
Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Miller, 123rd CRG
Staff Sgt. Michael Bradley, 123rd CRG
Maj. Joshua Birchfield, 101st MCP-OD
Sgt. 1st Class William Thum, 101st MCP-OD
Staff Sgt. James Grant, 38th DIVARTY
Sgt. Timothy Gallogly, 940th MP CO
Galvan, Grimm and Walton were the top overall performers, with Galvan and Grimm finishing in the top three for both pistol and rifle events. The top-performing teams were the 438th, 38th DIVARTY, and the 123rd CRG.
Beyond the tab, high scorers move on to compete at national-level matches. Several Soldiers were chosen to represent Kentucky at the Marksmanship Advisory Committee Region III Competition at Fort McClellan, including Walton, Hubbs, Thomason and Gallogly, as well as Staff Sgt. Adam Brown, Sgt. 1st Class Ben Harman, Lt. Luke Gibson and Sgt. 1st Class Edward Cole.
The TAG Match not only challenges Soldiers and Airmen to maintain and refine their marksmanship skills but also provides a unique opportunity to build camaraderie and reinforce the warrior mindset, enhancing the overall readiness and lethality of Kentucky Guardsmen to meet state and federal missions.
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2025 14:58
|Story ID:
|546563
|Location:
|KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Twelve Kentucky Guardsmen earn 'Governor's Twenty', must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.