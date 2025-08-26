Contracting Master Gunner Workshop charts forward path

Photo By Jose Rodriguez | Brig. Gen. Freddy Adams, U.S. Army Mission and Contracting Command commanding general,...... read more read more Photo By Jose Rodriguez | Brig. Gen. Freddy Adams, U.S. Army Mission and Contracting Command commanding general, poses with contracting non commissioned officers attending the MICC Unit Training Management workshop held from Aug. 12 to Aug. 15, 2025, at Fort Sam Houston, TX. The attendees, graduates of the Mission and Installation Contracting Command and Army Contracting Command and Master Gunner Course, discussed different scenarios on contracting support to meet Army transformation goals. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas – Contracting noncommissioned officer graduates of the Mission and Installation Contracting Command and Army Contracting Command and Master Gunner Course, came together from Aug. 12 to Aug. 15, 2025 at the MICC Unit Training Management Workshop to discuss different scenarios on contracting support to meet Army transformation goals at Fort Sam.



The Contracting Master Gunner Course originated in the MICC in 2022 and transitioned to ACC in 2024. The master gunner course targets mid-grade contracting leaders with five to 10 years of contracting knowledge and experience. The noncommissioned officers with a 51C military occupational specialty who successfully complete the course also earn a personnel development skill identifier code recognizing the increased capability they bring in meeting sustainment requirements as contracting operations subject matter experts.



During the four-day workshop, these experts received academic training from the Combined Arms Center Training Management Division, in advance of breaking down into working groups. The lead-up training enabled the audience to better understand the Army’s process with Unit Training Management and the collective and Individual tasks associated with MICC and ACC’s contracting formations. The workshop was an initiative from the MICC G37 Training Division and the Contracting Master Gunners to recognize the need to assess mission essential tasks (METs) and associated training and evaluation outlines (T&EOs) to ensure collective tasks were nested with the functions outlined in Army Techniques Publication 4-71 that provides doctrinal guidance on contracting support for Army operations.



Diego Forero, the MICC Training Readiness and Exercises chief said, “The workshop focused on four main areas: understanding unit training management, increasing familiarity with training management tools, prioritizing training, and long-range planning and preparation.”



Attendees discussed contracting METs and drafted recommendations to the current and proposed T&EOs at the contracting brigade, battalion and detachment levels. Workshop attendees further analyzed the current 51C Guide and conducted an initial crosswalk with the contracting METs, as well as identified staff tasks for possible inclusion into the training and evaluation outlines at the contracting brigade and lower levels.



“The workshop met its objectives,” Forero said. “The progression stemming from this workshop– focused on refining contracting METs, training and evaluation outlines, and the 51C Job Aid. Our efforts represent a significant contribution to the readiness of the Mission and Installation Contracting Command and the contracting workforce.”



The MICC Master Gunner Workshop will directly shape the agenda and outcomes of the upcoming ACC Workshop in September.



