TSC and NOAA sign agreement to strengthen defense readiness

Photo By Amber Kurka | U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Chad Cary, director of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Commissioned Officer Corps and the NOAA Office of Marine and Aviation Operations, and Randy "Church" Kee, director of the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies, sign a memorandum of agreement between the two organizations during a signing ceremony at the TSC, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 18, 2025. The formal agreement establishes a foundation for long-term cooperation on Arctic security issues, including data sharing, joint research, and strategic foresight to support homeland defense. (DoD photo by Amber E. Kurka)

The Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration formalized a strategic partnership Aug. 18 to enhance U.S. defense readiness, deterrence, and operational coordination in the Arctic.



Held at the TSC’s headquarters, the signing ceremony marked the launch of a formal Memorandum of Agreement between the Department of Defense’s Arctic-focused Regional Center and NOAA’s Office of Marine and Aviation Operations. The agreement creates a framework for cooperation on data sharing, research, and operational foresight that directly supports homeland defense and U.S. force projection in the region.



“This is a very organic relationship,” said Rear Adm. Chad Cary, director of the NOAA Commissioned Officer Corps and the Office of Marine and Aviation Operations. “We’ve been working in this region since the mid to late 1800s. Whether it’s laying cables or flying, we’ve had a sustained presence here.”



The MOA enables NOAA and TSC to combine their strengths in environmental data collection and strategic analysis to advance all-domain awareness, improve mission assurance, and support defense planning in the Arctic. It also establishes a process to create annexes for specific joint projects, including classified and unclassified research, operational exercises, and academic collaboration.



“The Ted Stevens Center and NOAA bring together distinct but complimentary missions, combining scientific expertise with strategic insight,” said Randy “Church” Kee, director of the TSC. “This partnership allows us to leverage our strengths together, enhancing understanding and operational readiness across the Arctic.”



Advancing Arctic readiness through scientific integration



The agreement identifies priority areas that include enhanced observations of the air, land, and sea; forecasting and modeling of Arctic conditions; and assessments that inform defense infrastructure planning and logistics. These activities are directly tied to DoD priorities for warfighter preparedness and homeland security.



“NOAA absolutely wants to support the Department of Defense,” said Cary. “We want to continue giving decision advantage in the region.”



NOAA's fleet of research ships and aircraft—including high-altitude and mid-altitude hurricane hunters—are being designed and deployed with Arctic missions in mind. Cary noted that several of NOAA’s new platforms are intended to operate in northern regions during off-season periods, and roughly a third of their emerging technology projects are already based in the Arctic.



“We want to expand the conversation on data sharing and prioritize areas we don’t know enough about,” Cary said. “We’re excited to move forward on some annexes and really support each other’s missions.”



Shared mission, shared impact



The MOA outlines a joint approach to strategic foresight and domain awareness that supports national security readiness and deterrence posture. Both organizations will coordinate efforts to assess risks to Arctic operations, secure key maritime routes, and integrate scientific support into disaster response and early warning systems.



“Our partnership with NOAA is just the beginning. Together, we will expand knowledge, drive innovation, and strengthen Arctic security for years to come.” Kee said.



The agreement also calls for integration with combatant commands and allied partners to reinforce Arctic-Indo-Pacific security linkages. Coordination with the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and North American Aerospace Defense Command will help extend the reach and relevance of this interagency collaboration.



Designated Cooperation Oversight Liaisons from NOAA and TSC will manage the partnership’s activities, identify new opportunities, and ensure long-term alignment. Current representatives include NOAA’s liaison to NORAD and U.S. Northern Command and Dr. Sarah Aarons from TSC’s School for Arctic Security Studies.



A path forward for homeland defense



The MOA will remain in effect for 10 years, with regular reviews and the flexibility to add annexes beyond its expiration. It allows for cooperation with other federal entities and establishes procedures for funding, data exchange, and joint research outputs.



The agreement aligns closely with current Executive Orders and DoD guidance by supporting efforts to strengthen domain awareness, increase resilience, and protect U.S. interests in contested and operationally complex regions.



“This is an auspicious occasion for formalizing the relationship,” Cary said. “It’s the right time and the right place.”



By connecting science and strategy in the Arctic, the agreement represents a significant step in building enduring partnerships that support deterrence, mission readiness, and homeland defense in the northernmost region of the U.S.