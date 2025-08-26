ACO strengthens workforce through mentorship

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Many people are mentors without knowing it, said Felecia Williams, Defense Contracting Management Agency Southeast administrative contracting officer.



After recently earning a quarterly DCMA Mentoring Award, Williams believes sharing knowledge with others helps professional development whether an official mentorship exists or not.



“The award is bestowed upon an individual for going above their normal duties to set aside time to assist others in learning both hard and soft skills,” Williams said. “I like to empower others to sustain, or ‘feed themselves,’ so that they can continue to grow by taking an initiative to learn new things. I also like to empower them to share what they have learned with others.”



Williams said mentoring is a “three-tiered growth” situation: “First, the mentee grows in responsibility by utilizing the knowledge, skills, abilities, and resources presented by the mentor to engage in new cross-functional relationships. Second, the mentor grows in knowledge of DCMA culture while gaining leadership, management and technical skills. Not to mention, there is a sense of gratification in knowing you have passed on knowledge that will help someone else succeed. Finally, DCMA grows in productivity and efficiency and increases employee retention of skilled people who are motivated to uphold agency standards.”



While she follows that vision of mentorship, Williams acknowledges there are no identical learning styles among mentees.



“Each individual is born with everything they need on the inside; never underestimate that ability,” said Williams. “Never allow a position, title or rank to overshadow that ability or the learning process because a little child can teach adults things needed to grow in life and vice versa.”



She said mentoring others fosters higher productivity and can play a role in increasing employee retention rates, which aligns with the agency’s strategic plan.



“When a mentee and mentor relationship is formed, specialized skills take shape,” Williams said. “New ideas to improve agency strategy manifest, and it all combines to provide business practices that strengthen the National Defense Strategy.”



DCMA has a Mentorship Program App and page to formally become a mentor and for mentees to find a mentor.



“The process for someone seeking a mentor is simple to follow,” Williams said. “Go to the Mentoring homepage and use the tools there to assist in finding a formal mentor. Ask your potential mentor questions and be ready to answer their questions as well.”



Williams hopes team members will challenge themselves by looking for a mentor who will push them to think critically.



“Also, if you are looking for an informal mentor, reach out to that person you have on your radar, use the same tools,” Williams said. “They work. Do not get discouraged if they say ‘no’ because I believe a great mentor is someone who cares enough not to short you on the time they spend with you.”

