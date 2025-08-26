VAQ 135 conducts joint training supporting USAF exercises

OAK HARBOR, WA – Sailors from the U.S. Navy’s Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 135 completed a month of high-intensity joint training from three locations, flying enough miles in their six EA-18G Growlers to circle the globe four times during exercises Red Flag-Nellis and Bamboo Eagle.



“Our team fought and won from three sites 1,000 miles apart,” said Cmdr. Jeff Pinkerton, the commanding officer of VAQ 135. “Through meticulous planning, tireless work, and ruthless debriefing, our people proved they are ready.”



Training began with squadrons flying virtual missions at their home bases. Simulators linked aircrew from across the United States as they sharpened their skills before taking to the skies. The crews then flew from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Washington to Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada. They joined fighters, bombers, tankers, command and control aircraft and unmanned aircraft systems from the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Air Force, and U.S. Space Force for three weeks of exercise Red Flag. The exercise tested aviators, maintainers, and intelligence teams as they battled day and night against complex tactical scenarios.



From Nevada, the crews redeployed to Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego, California to join with squadrons from as far away as Alaska, Hawaii, and North Carolina for exercise Bamboo Eagle. The exercise challenged the squadron to employ the tactics they honed at Red Flag in a dynamic, contested environment. The squadron explored concepts of expeditionary advanced base operations and agile combat employment to control the seas while fending off simulated air, ballistic missile, and cyber attacks.



“Our training taught us to integrate with ships, aircraft, and ground forces in simulators and training ranges,” said Lt. Gennaro Esposito. “Doing it hundreds of miles out at sea brings an entirely new dimension.”



The EA-18G Growler is the world’s premier tactical electronic attack aircraft and the only one in U.S. service. Over the past month, Growlers from the U.S. Navy and Royal Australian Air Force have operated from aircraft carriers and land bases on four continents – projecting power, assuring allies and partners, and reinforcing a free and open international order.

