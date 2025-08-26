Special Programs change of command extends legacy of leadership, dedication

Photo By Debra Watts | DCMA leaders emphasized that strategic deterrence, technological dominance and...... read more read more Photo By Debra Watts | DCMA leaders emphasized that strategic deterrence, technological dominance and national security do not rest solely on forms or contracts, but on trust, clarity, and a unity of purpose during the Special Programs Change of Command Ceremony July 16. see less | View Image Page

FORT LEE, Va. – Marine Corps Col. Timothy Hough, assumed leadership of Special Programs Command from Jay Norris during a change of command ceremony here July 16.



Defense Contract Management Agency Director, Sonya Ebright, presided over the event and described Special Programs Command, or SPC, as a phenomenal organization with great people who exemplify integrity, effectiveness and ingenuity.



“Today, we mark a moment of both continuity and change,” said Ebright. “We honor the exceptional service of Jay Norris, a leader whose decades of service have led to an enduring mark on our national defense and Special Programs, and we welcome Col. Timothy Hough who brings both program experience and insight to a position of extraordinary responsibility.”



The command oversees some of the most lethal weapon systems in the nation, including over 5,000 contracts valued at just under $200 billion.



“Change of command ceremonies are steeped in tradition,” Norris said. “It’s a time to reflect on the past and look forward to the future. Looking back, it’s been an incredible journey, one filled with challenges, triumphs, a whole lot of learning and change. I’m immensely proud of what we’ve accomplished together. We’ve navigated some complex waters. Through it all, this team has consistently demonstrated their patience, resilience and unwavering commitment to the warfighter.”



As the new Special Programs commander, Hough will lead civilians and military personnel who provide special access programs acquisition support services for the Department of Defense and other federal agencies.



In recent months, DCMA expanded Special Programs’ responsibilities with the creation of a central command for all DOD drones and unmanned systems, which will increase production and availability.



“DCMA stood up this command inside SPC that will encompass both mainstream and special programs usages for drone programs,” said Ebright.



The Department of Government Efficiency noticed the development, making DCMA the keeper and administrator for oversight of a newly released initiative by the president, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, entitled Unleashing U.S. Military Drone Dominance.



Ebright said she had the privilege of working closely with SPC on this and other initiatives and seeing them thrive because of mission status and individuals like Norris.



“Jay, your leadership has been defined by discretion, decisiveness and commitment,” said Ebright. “You understand that strategic deterrence, technological dominance and national security do not rest solely on forms or contracts, but on trust, clarity, and a unity of purpose.”



She added that Norris navigated the unique and sensitive mission sets of this command with operational rigor and grace describing the effects of his leadership as “widely felt, from the quiet assurance of deterrence to the sharpened edge of mission readiness,” Ebright concluded.



In describing the future of SPC and with Col. Hough, Norris said the future is bright.



“We have a talented team, a clear mission and a strong foundation from which to build. Under Col. Hough’s leadership, I am confident this command will continue to achieve great things and be a model for all to follow,” Norris said.



Hough’s introduction to SPC was not traditional. As he relayed his experience about this leadership position, Hough joked, “Usually, I was told what to do and where to go, but in this case, I was told I needed to go find a job.”



Hough did not need to search too long once he received a call from Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Gregory Masiello, former DCMA director.



“General Masiello offered me the job at SPC, and I realized this was the place I needed to be,” said Hough. “I know it comes with a lot of expectations, and I already realize that this is a special organization. I’ve got big shoes to fill, and I know it’s not going to be easy.”



Hough said it was a bittersweet day for Special Programs.



“It’s bitter that we say goodbye to Jay,” Hough said. “It’s also sweet for the opportunity to attack new challenges and put our backs into conquering the hells of bureaucracy because there are men and women who are our national treasure with requirements to be ready to fight at a moment’s notice.”



Hough described the scale and scope of what SPC touches, and its responsibility to guard the country’s most capable secrets, as both daunting and breathtaking.



“I’m looking forward to leading this great organization forward and providing a small contribution to this nation’s bidding and our country’s success on the battlefield,” Hough said.