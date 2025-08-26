Lloyd assumes command of South Pacific Division

SACRAMENTO, Calif. —Brig. Gen. John P. Lloyd assumed command of the US Army Corps of Engineers South Pacific Division in a ceremony held Aug. 15 at the California State Railroad Museum in Sacramento, Ca.



The ceremony was hosted by Lt. Gen. William H. Graham Jr., commander of the US Army Corps of Engineers.



Lloyd assumed command from Col. James J. Handura, who has served as South Pacific Division Commander since Nov. 28, 2023.



Lloyd joins the South Pacific Division from USACE North Atlantic Division where he served as the Commander and Division Engineer, overseeing a regional team of more than 3,700 professionals and an annual program of nearly $6 billion to plan, design and construct projects in the Northeastern United States, Europe and Africa. Previously he was assigned to USACE Headquarters, where he served as the Chief of Staff beginning July 2020.



Prior to that, he served as Command Engineer, U.S. Forces Korea and United Nations Command. From July 2016 to July 2018, Lloyd served as the Commander of the USACE Pittsburgh District, and during this time, acted as Task Force Commander in the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.



Lloyd has served in a variety of military assignments spanning his career of more than 27 years.

A native of Lockport, New York, Lloyd earned his commission May 1995 through the Reserve Officer Training Corps at Cameron University, Lawton, Oklahoma. Along with his undergraduate degree, he has earned a master’s in Joint Campaign and Strategic Planning from the National Defense University and graduated from the Canadian Forces College where he studied National Security Policy.



The South Pacific Division provides vital engineering solutions in collaboration with partners to secure the nation, energize the economy and reduce risk from disaster. South Pacific Division operates in California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, New Mexico and in parts of Colorado, Oregon, Idaho, Wyoming and Texas that includes 1,100 miles of coastline, 3.9 million acres of estuarine wetlands, 2,290 miles of federal levees and 46 dams and reservoirs.



As Commander of South Pacific Division, Lloyd oversees water resources, military construction, environmental stewardship and restoration and emergency management with a workforce of 2,500 civilians and military personnel in four districts across the 10 states.

