Safe Leave available to federal employees

FORT LEE, Va. – Federal employees have various leave options available for seeking safety and recovering from specific forms of abuse and harassment.



The Office of Personnel Management released updated guidance in January 2025 for agency-specific policies addressing domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, stalking, or related forms of relationship-based abuse or harassment.



The memorandum also addresses policies for Supporting Access to Leave for Federal Employees, commonly referred to as Safe Leave. Safe Leave provides all federal employees access to leave to seek safety and recover from those types of abuse and harassment, including when such conduct is facilitated by technology.



“The federal workforce has seen an uptick in stalking and other safety considerations in the workplace,” said Cheryl Hendrix, the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response and Integrated Violence Prevention and Response program manager for the Defense Contract Management Agency. “We never know what our personnel may be experiencing in their personal lives, so it’s important for agencies to let their people know what resources and benefits are available to them, like Safe Leave.”



When dealing with the various forms of abuse or harassment, federal employees may need time off for themselves or to assist family members in activities such as:



Seeking medical treatment or mental health services such as counseling or therapy



Securing housing or relocating



Obtaining services from organizations or groups that provide services for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, image-based abuse, human trafficking or stalking



Participating in safety planning or taking other actions to increase safety



Attending court to obtain a protective order, participate in child custody proceedings, or obtain legal or other victim services



Arranging for childcare or enrolling a family member in a new school due to relocation



“There are various time-off options to address Safe Leave purposes,” said Crystal Craddock, DCMA’s Employee Assistance Program manager and a chartered member of the agency's CARES Council. “An employee’s leave options may differ depending on the specific activities and whether the employee is engaging in the activities for themselves, or if they’re assisting a family member who is engaging in those activities.”



Possible leave options include: annual, advanced annual, sick, advanced sick, weather and safety, leave without pay, leave without pay under the Family and Medical Leave Act, and compensatory time off.



The memorandum states agencies should be accommodating, to the maximum extent practicable as permitted by law, and understand employees may not be able to request advance time-off for Safe Leave purposes.



“Another important update is the definition of ‘family member’,” said Hendrix, who is also a chartered member of the DCMA CARES Council. “The updated guidance states agencies should use the broad definition in OPM’s leave regulations, which covers a wide range of relationships including ‘any individual related by blood or affinity whose close association with the employee is the equivalent of a family relationship.’”



Employees are not required to provide personal details in their Safe Leave requests; however, they are required to provide enough information for their supervisors to determine which leave type is appropriate.



“An employee’s credible statement that they are dealing with one of the forms of abuse or harassment should generally be a sufficient basis for an agency to grant applicable types of leave for qualifying safe leave purposes,” said Hendrix. “But in some cases, an agency may deem it necessary to request additional information for verification such as medical records, a doctor’s statement, a protection order, or police or court reports.”



Hendrix said although an agency may request police or court reports for verification, under no circumstances should the agency require the employee to contact law enforcement or otherwise report the violence as a condition for accessing leave. “To do so could place survivors in greater danger,” she said.



Additionally, the OPM memorandum instructs agencies to regularly make employees aware of the support available to assist them in caring for their wellbeing, such as their Employee Wellness Program, which includes all services and supports provided under a traditional Employee Assistance Program.



“EAPs can offer a variety of support services such as mental health counseling, legal aid and assistance locating dependent care options,” said Craddock. “They can also assist survivors of abuse and their family members in their road to recovery and healing.”



Hendrix said many employees are ill-prepared to handle the traumatic events like suicides, assaults, violence, threats or natural disasters that occur in both personal lives and work environments.



“Preparation is essential in these events, which is why we recently discussed implementing an agency Workplace Violence Prevention and Response Program with our DCMA CARES Council,” said Hendrix.



Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Babatunji Akande, DCMA’s senior enlisted advisor and CARES Council co-chair, said having the council’s input is crucial as the agency’s Total Force Directorate spearheads the WVPR’s development.



“Our CARES Council comprises members who represent each area of the DCMA workforce,” said Akande. “CARES stands for ‘Cultivating an Atmosphere of Resilience through Education and Support,’ and in that respect, the morale and wellbeing of our people is very important to us. Therefore, the Council will stay engaged and abreast of developments as the WVPR is established.”



Employees experiencing abuse can contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by dialing 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or texting “START” to 88788. Resources are also available on the DCMA Get Help webpage.

