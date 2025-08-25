Tripler Army Medical Center hosts Congresswoman Tokuda, highlights healthcare excellence and commitment to service members and veterans

Tripler Army Medical Center (TAMC), welcomed U.S. Representative Jill Tokuda (Hawaii CD2) on Aug. 21 for a comprehensive visit focused on the delivery of world-class healthcare, patient safety initiatives, mental health services, veteran care, and maintaining a medically-ready force. TAMC is a key component of the Defense Health Agency’s Defense Health Network Indo-Pacific.



U.S. Rep. Tokuda toured key facilities at TAMC, engaging with medical personnel and leadership to learn about the care provided to service members, veterans and their families. Discussions centered on TAMC’s commitment to quality improvement efforts, healthcare delivery models, and the integration of advanced technologies.



Highlights of Rep. Tokuda’s visit included briefings:

• Patient Care & Access: Discussions covered access to care for all patients, with a specific focus on the unique challenges faced by veterans and residents of Hawaii’s outlying islands.

• Maternal Health Care: TAMC’s programs and initiatives supporting maternal health for services members, veterans and their families.

• Behavioral Health: A tour of the new Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Residential Recovery Program highlighted PTSD assessment protocols and the VA partnership ensuring continuity of care for service members.

• Medical Readiness: TAMC’s role in maintaining a medically-ready force for contingencies in the Indo-Pacific region.



Tokuda concluded her visit with a roundtable discussion with behavioral health specialists and providers. Tokuda’s visit reinforces the critical importance of investing in military healthcare and supporting the health and well-being of our service members, veterans, and their families.



Today, TAMC is the only federal tertiary care hospital in the Pacific Basin. It supports 264,000 local active duty and retired military personnel, their families, and veteran beneficiaries. In addition, the referral population includes 171,000 military personnel, family members, veteran beneficiaries, residents of nine U.S. affiliated jurisdictions (American Samoa, Guam, and the former Trust Territories), and forward-deployed forces in more than 40 countries throughout the Pacific.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.21.2025 Date Posted: 08.26.2025 12:52 Story ID: 546527 Location: HAWAII, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tripler Army Medical Center hosts Congresswoman Tokuda, highlights healthcare excellence and commitment to service members and veterans, by Hugh Fleming, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.