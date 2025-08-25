Shop September Sidewalk Sales at stateside commissaries and save big on pantry essentials

Courtesy Photo | Extra savings on a variety of select products await stateside commissary patrons at...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Extra savings on a variety of select products await stateside commissary patrons at the Defense Commissary Agency’s (DeCA) 2025 September Sidewalk Sale event. All 176 stateside commissary locations, including Alaska and Hawaii, will participate, with most stores hosting three- or four-day events, weather permitting. Event dates and products are subject to change. (DeCA photo) see less | View Image Page

By DeCA Corporate Communications



NOTE: To see a DeCA video related to this release, click here: https://vimeo.com/1112374927/afe2fcea30?ts=25497&share=copy.





FORT LEE, Va. – Extra savings on a variety of select products await stateside commissary patrons at the Defense Commissary Agency’s (DeCA) 2025 September Sidewalk Sale event.



All 176 stateside commissary locations, including Alaska and Hawaii, will participate, with most stores hosting three- or four-day events, weather permitting. To see scheduled sale dates for each store, visit the sidewalk sales webpage (https://corp.commissaries.com/rewards-and-savings/sidewalk-sales). Event dates and products are subject to change. Overseas customers should contact their local stores to see what specific promotions are occurring in their community.



“Our September Sidewalk Sales event offers our patrons the chance to stock up and save even more on top of our normal savings,” said Navy Command Master Chief Mario Rivers, senior enlisted advisor to the DeCA director.



“With children going back to school and sports fans gearing up for their football watch parties, this is the perfect time to use your commissary benefit to lighten the load on your grocery budget,” he said.



Types of products available during the sale include:



• Snacks such as nuts, beef jerky, chips, candy and peanut butter

• Luncheon meat

• Cold cereals

• Beverages (including flavored water), juices, teas, energy drinks and coffee

• International foods such as noodle bowls

• Baking and canned goods (vegetables, beans, fruit)

• Pet food and supplies such as kitty litter

• Non-food items, such as paper towels, toilet paper, wipes, body soap, laundry, cleaning products, kitchen and trash bags, and charcoal

• Baby products

• Health and beauty products.



Patrons should also check their store’s webpage (https://corp.commissaries.com/rewards-and-savings/sidewalk-sales) or talk with their store manager for any late changes, including weather-related postponements.



“September’s sidewalk sales offer a special opportunity for our patrons to save even more on a broad selection of quality products,” Rivers said. “You don’t need to go anywhere else to take advantage of the excellent shopping experience commissaries deliver every day.”



