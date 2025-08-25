Fort Polk Soldiers test grit during E3B week, strive for excellence

FORT POLK, La. — Approximately 1,500 Soldiers from 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division “Patriots” tested their grit the week of July 28 at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk.

Known as “E3B”, the Expert Infantryman Badge Qualification (EIB), Expert Soldier Badge Qualification (ESB) and Expert Field Medical Badge (EFMB) are foundational events consisting of rigorous, individual training and execution of fundamental Soldier tasks and skills resulting in increased Soldier proficiency and lethality.

Designed to recognize and celebrate the exceptional achievements of Soldiers, the events are supported by 275 graders and vital assets from JRTC Operations Group, 1st Battalion, 509th Infantry Regiment “Geronimo,” 32nd Hospital Center and 1st Battalion, 5th Aviation

Regiment. With approximately 1,500 participants, the E3B enhanced Army proficiency and lethality by highlighting the dedication and excellence that define the best within the Army’s ranks.

The event began with the Expert Physical Fitness Assessment July 28, followed by EFMB Land Navigation. From July 29-31, Soldiers tested their proficiency in various combat-related tasks across three lanes: patrol, weapons and medical.

“The importance of the Expert Infantryman, Expert Soldier and Expert Field Medical Badges proves that Soldiers are professionals in their field,” Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Frame said regarding the importance of qualifying for E3B. “It’s also some of the best skill level training you can do, and it helps Soldiers hone their skills for when they reach the battlefield.”

Cpl. Kai Pappas, a combat medic with the 3rd BCT, 10th Mtn Div qualifying for his EFMB badge, said the challenges associated with qualification were worth it.

“Up until this point, it’s been fun,” said Pappas. “I like being tested and seeing what I’m able to do. It’s really tiring, but all worth it in the end.”

The week concluded with a 12-mile ruck march, the final test for Soldiers qualifying for their E3 badges. Once the ruck march was complete, a graduation ceremony was held for the 156 Soldiers who earned their badges Aug.1 at Mountain Field.

Among the graduates were 115 Soldiers who received their EIB badges, 26 who received their ESB badges and 15 who received their EFMB badges.

Date Taken: 08.13.2025 Date Posted: 08.26.2025 Story ID: 546515 Location: FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US by Porsha Auzenne