Fort Polk, Corvias team up on solar energy project

FORT POLK, La. — The Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Corvias, CRC Innovations and Onyx Renewables have joined forces to enhance energy security for the installation and its families.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Aug. 5 to officially open the $29 million solar energy project that will provide power to about 1,800 military homes.

The 13-megawatt system consists of more than 30,000 solar panels and Brig. Gen. Jason A. Curl, commander, JRTC and Fort Polk, said it’s a step forward in the installation’s readiness by enhancing the resilience and reliability of on-post housing.

“This installation has always been about readiness, not just on the battlefield, but in every aspect of Soldier and family life,” Curl said. “Today’s project is a major step in that endeavor. This new energy capability provides greater independence and resilience to our families to have reliable power, no matter what the challenge. It’s an example of innovation and sustainability in action.”

Curl said investments such as this make Fort Polk stronger and the community better.

“Partnerships make this possible,” he said. “My thanks go to Corvias, CRC Innovations, Onyx Renewables for their leadership, and the Department of the Army for trusting us to lead the way.”

Curl said the partnership not only affects the JRTC and Fort Polk but also strengthens the local economy.

“Corvias has infused hundreds of millions of dollars into this region, with the majority going to local and regional businesses,” Curl said. “That’s a real impact for Louisiana. We’re strengthening Fort Polk, supporting our Soldiers and families, and ensuring that this installation remains the standard for innovation and resiliency for our Army.”

Corvias CEO Chris Wilson said his organization was proud of the partnership enjoyed with Fort Polk.

“It’s a partnership that’s accomplished a tremendous amount over the last 20 years,” he said. We’re thankful to be a part of the mission to support the readiness and well-being of Soldiers and their families. To ensure we live up to that, we constantly seek new ways to provide innovative solutions that make a meaningful difference to the whole community.”

Bartosz Wojszczyk, president, CRC Innovations, said his company is proud to support the installation in the deployment of the solar panels.

“I would like to thank both the Army and Corvias for spearheading a vision of energy resiliency,” he said. “I would also like to thank multiple previous garrison commanders for being part of this extremely effective journey.”

