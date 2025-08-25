The Second Harding Project Workshop Establishes the Way Ahead for the Broadening Opportunity Program

Photo By Dan Neal | Maj. Kyle Atwell, director, Harding Project, addresses the attendees of the second...... read more read more Photo By Dan Neal | Maj. Kyle Atwell, director, Harding Project, addresses the attendees of the second Harding Project Workshop Aug. 18, 2025, at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. Working groups addressed items like the growing use of artificial intelligence in professional writing, marketing the journals and program, acquiring high-quality articles relevant to today’s Army, and technical training for publishing. see less | View Image Page

Fort Leavenworth, KS - The Harding Project is consolidating gains after generating multiple wins over the last eighteen months to strengthen the Army profession by reinvigorating professional writing.



Fifteen Harding Fellows and civilian editors from the branch journals joined the project’s directors and Army University Press staff for the second Harding Project workshop from Aug.18-20, 2025 virtually and at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.



Four of the Fellows are the first to experience the new three-year broadening program.



The expanded Harding Project BOP involves earning a Master of Science in Journalism and Mass Communications at the University of Kansas before returning to their assigned Center of Excellence to serve as the editor-in-chief of that journal.



AUP, which is responsible for the management of the Harding Project, coordinated and hosted the event.



Attendees heard from Maj. Kyle Atwell, Harding Project Director, on the rapid progress made since the summer of 2024 and discussed the way ahead.



Working groups addressed items like the growing use of artificial intelligence in professional writing, marketing the journals and program, acquiring high-quality articles relevant to today’s Army, and technical training for publishing.



Throughout the three days, Col. Andrew Steadman, AUP Director, emphasized the various leadership roles the Fellows must fill to ensure success of both their respective journal and the Harding Project at-large.



“What you all are in this program are enablers. This whole project is about telling people across the force that the ideas they have about leadership, artificial intelligence (AI), and future warfare have the potential to impact others,” he said. “Right now, there is someone sitting at Fort Bragg that has a solution to a problem that someone in Korea has. How do we connect those two?”



Maj. Atwell elaborated on the importance of the Harding Project and its impact on the Joint Force.



“I truly believe in the mission. We are in an interwar period. Interwar periods are an opportunity to learn lessons, that during [a conflict], we are going to have to learn through American blood. This is our chance to capture those lessons, to learn, and to innovate,” he said.



A milestone for the Harding Project was the launch of the Line of Departure website, which provides a centralized, web and mobile-friendly access point for all Army professional journals.



The website, along with the Harding Project Substack, continues to see a growth in readership while the branch journals have seen significant increases in writing submissions.



Col. Ethan Diven, the Army University Provost, emphasized the support the Fellows have.



He also explained the importance of exploring topics and challenges to develop how the Army and workforce develops.



“The Chief has charged us to transform the way we think, we fight, we deliver professional military education. Part of that is through communication,” he said.



The virtual keynote speaker, retired Lt. Gen. James Dubik, stressed the importance of continuing to encourage others to write, highlighting that senior leaders need the perspectives of junior leaders.



“Our profession is an intergenerational profession. We learn from each other,” Dubik said.



The changing character of war is impacting every facet of the Army and there is no limit to the topics Soldiers can write about, Dubik explained, to include implications for the professions and all the technology associated with the fourth industrial revolution.



“There are huge changes that are at play and only those who are in the field with their fingers on the pulse of these changes. can write about this, and talk about this, and express this,” he said.



The window for applicants for the Harding Fellows 2026 Cohort is open through Friday, Aug. 29, 2025.



If you are a member of the Armor, Field Artillery, Medical, Signal/Cyber, Protection, or Aviation branch and are interested in applying for the program, go to https://www.lineofdeparture.army.mil/Harding/.”



Read more about the Harding Project: https://www.hardingproject.com/p/welcome-to-the-harding-project.



You can find the FY 2026 Broadening Opportunity Program catalogue: https://alx.army.mil/Portals/0/Images/FY%2026%20BOP%20Catalog%20(30MAY25)_0.pdf.