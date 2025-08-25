519th MPs honor fallen son, father instructs safety

FORT POLK, La. – Law enforcement Soldiers assigned to 519th Military Police Battalion hosted a three-day visit from Thomas Gleason, 30-year veteran of law enforcement and father of fallen MP, Pvt. 1st Class Brian Gleason on the days surrounding the 25th anniversary of his passing, Aug. 7 - 9.

Pvt. 1st Class Gleason, age 20, served the U.S. Army Military Police Corps for six months. He was assigned to the 209th Military Police Company. During a routine patrol his partner crashed their vehicle ending Gleason’s life and the young MP’s watch, Aug. 9, 2000.

“Keeping with Army values, hosting Mr. Gleason and honoring Pvt. 1st Class Gleason’s memory provides a profound opportunity for our Soldiers to connect with our installation’s history and embrace our duty as stewards of those who have come before us and their families,” said 1st Lt. Mark Tucker, officer assigned to 519th MP Bn. “It is times like this we are reminded that no sacrifice made in service to our country will go unremembered or underappreciated.”

Since his son’s passing, Gleason keeps the memory of his son alive by teaching safety to law enforcement professionals nationally and internationally.

“Instructing driving safety will always honor Brian and hopefully save other lives from this tragedy from ever happening again,” Gleason said.

Gleason instructed an interactive class with 519th MP Bn Soldiers covering driver safety and the ever-present threat of ambushes on law enforcement officers.

Gleason said identifying indicators of possible ambush situations and suggested procedures enhances safety and response.

“Training led by a seasoned law enforcement veteran, Mr. Thomas Gleason, brings immense value to our organization,” Tucker said. “His wealth of experience spans decades and offers a wide variety of lessons, many drawn from personal encounters and paid for at great cost.”

“These lessons can now be shared and learned by military police here,” Tucker said. “A lifetime of experience has its greatest impact when it is passed on to the next generation.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2025 Date Posted: 08.26.2025 11:45 Story ID: 546510 Location: FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 519th MPs honor fallen son, father instructs safety, by SSG Karen Sampson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.