    Leveling Up the Ranks: Honoring Goodfellow’s New SNCOs

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2025

    Story by Airman 1st Class James Salellas 

    17th Training Wing

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – The 17th Training Wing held an induction ceremony to recognize its newest senior noncommissioned officers at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 22.

    The ceremony is a traditional rite of passage that welcomes newly promoted master sergeants and SNCO selectees into the highest echelon of the enlisted force. Inductees level up from technical experts and first-line supervisors of their fields to operational leaders taking on the responsibility of guiding teams, synchronizing efforts across units and shaping the success of the mission.

    Inductees joined their leaders, fellow SNCOs, families and peers for a night of celebration, preceded by a social hour and dinner that set the stage for the ceremony.

    “The SNCO tier is not a destination, just another starting point,” said Chief Master Sgt Derek Neill, 17th TRW command chief, “While your role is now transitioning from being the expert at making the widget to being the leader of experts who make the widget, don’t ever think you’re above getting your hands dirty. You still wear those Airman and NCO stripes, so keep your skills sharp, don’t ever be satisfied that you know “enough,” and take out your own trash at the end of the day.”

    Congratulations to Goodfellow’s Senior Noncommissioned Officer Inductees:

    Tech. Sgt. Michael Bailey, 312th Training Squadron

    Tech. Sgt. Kaye Baroidan, 17th Healthcare Operations Squadron

    Tech. Sgt. Brandon Burr, 312th Training Squadron

    Tech. Sgt. Matthew Brown, 315th Training Squadron

    Tech. Sgt. Dylan Creutz, 316th Training Squadron

    Master Sgt. Matthew Davis, 17th Training Wing Staff Agency

    Tech. Sgt. Jennifer Eaves, 315th Training Squadron

    Master Sgt. Erin Fisher, 17th Force Support Squadron

    Tech. Sgt. Andrew Fruehan, 17th Force Support Squadron

    Tech. Sgt. Byron Harrison, 17th Comptroller Squadron

    Tech. Sgt. Elzara Kimalova, 17th Contracting Squadron

    Tech. Sgt. John Meadows III, 315th Training Squadron

    Tech. Sgt. Joshua McCreath, 312th Training Squadron

    Tech. Sgt. Travis Perkins, 315th Training Squadron

    Tech. Sgt. Cassandra Portus, 313th Training Squadron

    Tech. Sgt. Shane Raymond, 316th Training Squadron

    Tech. Sgt. Allen Roby, 312th Training Squadron

    Master Sgt. Michael Sortino, 17th Security Forces Squadron

    Tech. Sgt. Jamal Taylor, 312th Training Squadron

    Tech. Sgt. Marilyn Walters, 315th Training Squadron

    Tech. Sgt. Lady Westmoreland, 315th Training Squadron

