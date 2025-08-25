Cavalry guards the 177th Fighter Wing

Photo By Mark Olsen | U.S. Army Spc. Amy Pendola, 5th Squadron, 117th Cavalry, New Jersey Army National...... read more read more Photo By Mark Olsen | U.S. Army Spc. Amy Pendola, 5th Squadron, 117th Cavalry, New Jersey Army National Guard, stands guard at one of the alert hangars at the 177th Fighter Wing, Atlantic City Air National Guard Base, New Jersey, March 8, 2003. Thirty-two Cavalry Soldiers are providing additional base and flight line security at the wing in support of Operation Noble Eagle. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Mark C. Olsen) see less | View Image Page

There’s a new team in town.

Thirty-two Soldiers with the 5th Squadron, 117th Cavalry, New Jersey Army National Guard, have been transformed into the 5-117th Armor Reconnaissance Squadron and deployed to the 177th Fighter Wing at the Atlantic City Air National Guard Base in support of Operation Noble Eagle. An additional 120 cavalry troops were deployed to McGuire Air Force Base for force protection.

“Most of my troops served at the bridges and tunnels, as well as the other state missions; only five of the 32 have never done anything like this before,” said 19-year New Jersey Army National Guard veteran Staff Sgt. Alfred Lamar, noncommissioned officer in charge of the 177th mission of the 5-117th Armor Reconnaissance Squadron.

Following the terrorist attacks against the World Trade Centers and the Pentagon, the 117th Cavalry is one of the most deployed units in the NJARNG. The 5th Squadron Citizen-Soldiers were placed on state active duty and Title 10 federal status to perform security missions at the Hudson River bridges and tunnels; Newark International Airport; the Salem Nuclear Power Plant, and other key infrastructure locations throughout New Jersey. The unit was again placed on alert in the weeks surrounding the first anniversary of September 11th.

“It has been a vast learning experience, doing duties that are not in our Military Occupational Specialty codes,” said 2nd Lt. Robert Jenkins, officer in charge of the newly constituted 5-117th Armor Reconnaissance Squadron. “Even though it looks similar to what we did at the bridges and tunnels, there is a greater level of responsibility here.”

This is the first time an Army Guard unit has served at an Air Guard base. This is due to the demand for Air Force Security Forces worldwide. This has put a strain on Guard, Reserve, and active-duty Air Force security forces. Just recently, the 177th Security Forces deployed to Southwest Asia and Kyrgyzstan.

To fill in that gap, on Jan. 11, 2003, the entire 5th Squadron, 117th Cavalry reported to their various armories across New Jersey to begin pre-mobilization training in preparation for up to one year of active-duty service. This action followed an agreement between the Secretaries of the Army and Air Force and the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Reserve Affairs. After six days of training at Fort Drum, New York, 152 troops were deployed to the 177th and McGuire Air Force Base. The Soldiers arrived at their duty stations on Feb. 10.

“The way the Air Guard trains their security forces is fantastic,” said Lamar. “They prepared us very well for what we are doing. This will help some of the younger troops who are interested in law enforcement as a career.” The majority of the troops deployed to the 177th are between the ages of 18 and 38.

“So far so good. I am on the day shift and I am doing a completely different job than I was trained for- I have a cooking MOS,” said Spc. Amy Pendola. Prior to volunteering for this mission, Pendola attended the Moore College of Art and Design courtesy of the Guard’s tuition reimbursement plan.

Moreover, knowing that they are a critical element of nation’s war on terrorism and a key player in homeland security missions is very important to the New Jersey Army Guardsmen. “Some of my troops feel that if they can’t deploy overseas, they’d rather be here making a difference,” said Lamar.

“I know Homeland Security is very important, and I appreciate being part of this mission,” said Pendola.

Pendola’s statement underscores the new reality facing the New Jersey Army National Guard Cavalry unit. Traditionally, the majority of 5th Squadron Soldiers served in tank, mortar, or scout units; utilizing the M1 Abrams main battle tank, 81mm mortars mounted in M-113 armored personnel carriers, and a variety of helicopters to provide rapid deployment/combat capability. As a result of a recent reorganization, all six troops including the three air cavalry units are once again located in New Jersey. The 5-117th is a subordinate unit within the 42nd Infantry Division.

Thirty Cavalry Soldiers recently deployed to Hohenfels, Germany to serve as the opposing forces in a major combat exercise involving active-duty Army armor units in Europe. The 5th Squadron has a long tradition of combat service and participated in the D-Day landings and the Battle of Normandy.

Inevitably the question comes up: can the Army and Air Guard perform the same mission together? Based upon the response of both the leadership and the troops, the answer is yes.

“Obviously the training is different,” said Lamar. “If any issues come up, Lieutenant Jenkins or I are here to handle any concerns the Soldiers might have.”

Sgt. Ronnell Pulley, who served on the bridges and tunnels, and Salem Nuclear Plant missions, echoed that sentiment. “It‘s interesting working with the 177th and learning the way they do things. We fit in pretty well with the Air Guard guys.”

One team, one fight.