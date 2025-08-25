Crucible course sharpens enlisted leadership, readiness blade

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. -- Only a day before donning their freshly pressed blues uniforms and formally joining the senior noncommission officer tier, groups of technical sergeants had their knees in the dirt applying torniquets, patching wounds and carrying litters in the 95-degree Florida heat.



This was the final step in a new Eglin-specific professional development course called Centurion Crucible, designed to forge resilient, adaptable, and highly effective leaders. This specific focus ensures the course is aligned with Air Force and 96th Test Wing priorities.



The 72 Airmen, newly selected for master sergeant, were the first participants of the four-day course that took place leading up to their induction ceremony.

“The purpose of the course aims to refine existing leadership capabilities, identify areas for growth, and cultivate the critical thinking, decision-making, and interpersonal skills necessary to excel in demanding operational environments,” said Senior Master Sgt. Katrina Jenkins, 96th Medical Group and one of the leads for the Eglin course.



This new program offered Eglin Airmen a professional military education and a strategic leadership bridge between NCO Academy and Senior NCO Academy.



“The classroom sessions had a PME-style feel, where we shared real stories and leadership experiences from across our AFSCs,” said Tech. Sgt. Jeremy Hutt, 96th Security Forces Squadron and Centurion Crucible attendee. “Building those relationships with peers who share the same goal, taking care of our Airmen and developing the future force, was invaluable.”



The curriculum covered strategic, ethical and adaptive leadership, moral courage, crisis management, risk assessment, team building, innovation and more.



“There were times throughout the course that pushed me to reflect deeply on what it means to lead from a strategic standpoint,” Hutt added. “I am used to managing tasks and day-to-day operations, but during the seminar, I was challenged to shape organizational culture and the development of our future Airmen.”



The last day brought Centurion Apex, a field exercise, that put the Airmen in the field for small group hands-on readiness exercises like combat casualty care, triage, UXO identification and radio communication.



“Centurion Crucible is not merely a professional development, it’s constructed to test, challenge, and forge stronger, more effective leaders, ready to face the complex challenges of the 21st century,” said Jenkins.

