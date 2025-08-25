Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From Nerves to Success: Jesse Pennington’s PE Exam Journey

    Buffalo District's Jesse Pennington Passes the Professional Engineering Exam

    Buffalo District Civil Engineer, Jesse Pennington, recently passed the Professional

    CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2025

    Story by Andre Hampton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    For many civil engineers, the Professional Engineer (PE) exam is more than a test — it’s a milestone that can shape the trajectory of an entire career. For Buffalo District Civil Engineer, Jesse Pennington, passing the exam has opened the door to new opportunities and greater influence in her profession. 

    "Passing the PE exam provides opportunities to be more influential in my career as a Civil Engineer," she said.

    The decision to take the PE exam was not made lightly. Jesse pictured earning the credential as a way to maximize the value of her degree. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers played a key role in helping her take that step forward. 

    "I knew I always wanted to take the PE exam to be able to accomplish more with my degree, and USACE made it easy to begin this process by providing study materials and support," she said.

    Preparing for the PE exam is no small task, and Jesse approached it with focus and discipline. She spent months reviewing challenging topics, taking multiple online practice quizzes, and completing the official practice exam from the National Council of Examiners for Engineering and Surveying. This consistent effort built both her technical knowledge and confidence heading into exam day.

    Still, even with preparation, there were nerves. The PE exam is known for its breadth and depth, testing everything from technical problem-solving skills to knowledge of engineering standards.

    When the results arrived, the relief was immediate. 

    "Passing the PE exam takes a load of stress off my shoulders so I can focus on growing technically as a civil engineer with real-world experience," she shared.

    The sense of accomplishment not only validated the months of hard work but also set the stage for the next phase of her professional journey.

    With the exam now behind her, Jesse is focused on building the four years of required professional experience before applying for her official PE license. The designation will not only certify her technical expertise but also expand the scope of projects and responsibilities she can take on.

    Jesse encourages other engineers, especially those early in their careers, to consider pursuing the exam sooner rather than later. The knowledge gained during undergraduate studies is still fresh, making the preparation process more manageable. And for those with the support of an employer, the pathway becomes even smoother.

    Her story is a reminder that the PE exam is more than a hurdle — it’s an investment in long-term professional growth. With determination, the right preparation, and the backing of a supportive organization, it can become a defining achievement in an engineer’s career.

