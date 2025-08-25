Firefighters perform hands-on proficiency training

Photo By Mark Olsen | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dean Jones, right, supported by Staff Sgt. Seth Van...... read more read more Photo By Mark Olsen | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dean Jones, right, supported by Staff Sgt. Seth Van Doren, both firefighters with the 177th Civil Engineer Squadron, New Jersey Air National Guard, train with a one-inch fire hose at the 177th Fighter Wing, Atlantic City Air National Guard Base, New Jersey, April 6, 2003. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Mark C. Olsen) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Air Force firefighters with the New Jersey Air National Guard’s 177th Civil Engineer Squadron performed hands-on proficiency training April 6, 2003.

The training took place at the 177th Fighter Wing, Atlantic City Air National Guard Base, New Jersey.

There were six training stations, covering four subject areas: driving, bumper- and roof-turret operations; hand-line advancement, and resupply – a fancy term for refilling the fire truck with water. The new Airmen were guided through their tasks by unit members, getting a taste of what is in store for them when they attend technical school.

“Everybody gets an idea of the task and the job,” said Staff Sgt. Mark Gose, assistant chief of training, 177th Civil Engineer Squadron. “The outcome of this training is to prep them for tech school; it also gets them in the mode of working together as a team.”

Inside the cab of one of the fire trucks Senior Airman Dean Jones directs the roof-turret water cannon at the target – a fluorescent orange cone. The idea was to move or knock over the cone using the least amount of water.

It quickly became clear that this was not the same as pointing a gun at the firing range. After getting a handle on the maneuvering the turret, Jones switched to the bumper-turret. By the last station, Jones was knocking over the cones with ease.

Suited up and waiting at the hand-line advancement station was Staff Sgt. Seth Van Doren. As his brother, Staff Sgt. Caleb Van Doren pulled the truck up to the curb, Jones climbed out of the truck, donned his breathing apparatus and began unreeling the one-inch fire hose from the side of the truck. With Staff Sgt. Seth Van Doren providing support, Jones advanced on more cones.

After successfully knocking the cones over, Jones reeled the hose back to the truck and with the rest of the crew returned to the resupply point where he refilled the tank to replace the water he had used during his training.

Meanwhile, a firefighter set up the cones for the next Airmen to take aim at.