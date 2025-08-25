OSS Boston Takes on the Marine Judge Advocate Mock Trial during Marine Week Boston 2025

Photo By Sgt. Aidan Hekker | U.S. Marine Corps judge advocates conduct a mock trial for law students at Suffolk...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Aidan Hekker | U.S. Marine Corps judge advocates conduct a mock trial for law students at Suffolk University Law School during Marine Week Boston, Aug. 25, 2025. During Marine Week Boston, Marines with Marine Corps Recruiting Command shared Marine Corps traditions and opportunities with the local community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Aidan Hekker) see less | View Image Page

BOSTON — Suffolk University Law School played host to a unique event bridging the Boston legal community and U.S. Marine Corps officer candidates with experienced Marine judge advocates, here Aug. 25, 2025. Together, they participated in a dynamic mock trial exploring military justice and operational law.



Throughout the exercise, attendees witnessed how real-world decisions are made in line with the principles of war, the law of armed conflict, and the rules of engagement. The event offered an inside look at how military attorneys guide decision-makers through legal, ethical, and moral challenges that often carry national implications.



Capt. Connor Flynn, a Boston native and the officer selection officer for Recruiting Station Boston, 1st Marine Corps District, led the initiative for his group of officer candidates.



“The Judge Advocate Panel offered an opportunity for our Marine Corps attorneys to inform the Boston legal community of their vast experiences and the opportunities available spanning criminal litigation, civil law, international law, maritime law, and operational law,” said Flynn.



For many in attendance, this marked their first direct exposure to the military justice system and opportunities for service in the Marine Corps. The day began with an overview of various judge advocate specializations, providing context for the types of legal scenarios Marine Corps attorneys face.



The mock trial offered a realistic demonstration of how justice is administered under the Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ), which is the body of laws that governs the conduct of all U.S. military service members. What made the experience especially impactful was the professionalism and clarity brought by the participating Marine officers. They carefully walked attendees through each step of the process, ensuring a strong understanding of how service members’ rights are protected — in ways that often mirror federal court proceedings, yet with the distinctive formality characteristic of the Marine Corps.



As part of Marine Week Boston, a celebration of the Marine Corps' 250th anniversary, the event served as more than just a legal education session. It was also a call to action — encouraging law students and professionals to consider applying their skills in service to the nation.



“The Marine Corps Judge Advocate Division is one of the most selective communities within our organization,” said Flynn. “This is due to combining the high standards of becoming a Marine Officer with the qualifications and education required to assume the role of an attorney and Judge Advocate.”



Marine judge advocates go far beyond courtroom litigation. Many serve in combat zones, advising commanders in real time on legal matters ranging from battlefield detainees to rules of engagement. Their role is as operational as it is legal.



Suffolk University Law School, located just steps from Boston Common and Beacon Hill, was a fitting venue. With its rich history of producing public servants and legal professionals, the law school embodies the same commitment to public service that Marine judge advocates uphold.



The event also offered a homecoming for many Marine officers with roots in the area. It was a chance to connect both personally and professionally with the Boston community. Capt. Flynn, once a naval officer and now a Marine Corps infantry officer, reflected on his own path:



“I have led hundreds of Sailors and Marines, embedded with the Special Operations Forces in a supporting role, collaborated with professionals across whole of government and foreign allies, advised senior leaders, and deployed six times to over 20 countries including Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan, conducting a variety of missions in support of national security,” said Flynn. “The most talented Officers I served with all possessed three distinct qualities – influence, adaptability, and resolve.



Boston — a city that shaped Flynn and many others — proved to be the ideal setting to honor the Marine Corps’ 250th birthday and inspire the next generation of legal leaders to consider serving in one of its most elite and impactful roles.