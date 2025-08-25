MCAS New River Go Getter: Cpl. Kevin Madriaga

Photo By Sgt. Yvonna Guyette | U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Kevin Madriaga, an air traffic control communications...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Yvonna Guyette | U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Kevin Madriaga, an air traffic control communications technician, with Air Traffic Control Platoon completes a process called “turn ups” to ensure communications between aircraft and the tower are intact, at Marine Corps Air Station New River in Jacksonville, North Carolina, Aug. 25, 2025. Madriaga, the recipient of the August MCAS New River Go-Getter award, enlisted in March of 2022 from Sacramento, California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Yvonna Guyette) see less | View Image Page

There comes a moment in every person’s life when a single decision has the power to alter the course of their future. For U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Kevin Madriaga, that moment came when he chose to pursue a life defined not by comfort, but by challenge, growth and a deeper sense of purpose.



Now serving as an air traffic control communications technician with the Air Traffic Control Maintenance Platoon at Marine Corps Air Station New River in Jacksonville, North Carolina, Madriaga has been recognized as the August 2025 MCAS New River Go-Getter, a title reserved for Marines who exemplify excellence in leadership, dedication and character.



Raised in Sacramento, California, Madriaga’s journey into the Marine Corps began with a uniquely personal twist: he enlisted and attended boot camp alongside his brother. Sharing the crucible of recruit training with a sibling brought a different kind of challenge, one rooted in mutual accountability and shared resilience.



“We knew that we had to finish strong together,” Madriaga recalled. “It wasn’t just about surviving boot camp. It was about making it out the other side together and making our parents proud.”



But Madriaga’s motivation extended beyond his family. For him, earning the title of Marine represented the beginning of a new legacy, one built not just on tradition, but on transformation. The moment he received his Eagle, Globe and Anchor, he felt a profound shift. The weight of the emblem signified more than membership in an elite fighting force. It marked the beginning of a life dedicated to discipline and leadership.



That same pride now fuels his approach to leading others.



“I inspire and lead my Marines by example every day,” he explained. “I want to be the kind of leader who challenges his Marines to be better and who uplifts them in the process. Leadership isn’t about authority it’s about being someone your Marines trust and respect.”



According to his staff leaders, Madriaga’s influence is unmistakable. “With outstanding determination, Cpl. Madriaga is quickly earning his qualifications. He leads Marines in PT to build unit readiness and always demonstrates professionalism and growth. He inspires his fellow Marines and strengthens the shop as a whole,” said Gunnery Sgt. Melody Battaglia, the Air Traffic Maintenance Department staff non-commissioned officer in charge.



In his occupational field, Madriaga remains deeply committed to excellence. He continually seeks additional certifications and encourages his fellow Marines to do the same, not out of obligation, but from a desire to prepare the next generation of leaders.



“Being a good leader means making sure people are taken care of,” he said. “Not just as Marines, but as human beings. At the end of the day, being a good person and inspiring others matters most.”



For Cpl. Kevin Madriaga, the journey from Sacramento to MCAS New River has never been about accolades or recognition. It’s been about forging a meaningful life.