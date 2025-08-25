Opening ceremony officially kicks off Super Garuda Shield 25

JAKARTA, Indonesia — The Republic of Indonesia and the United States formally opened Super Garuda Shield 25 on Aug. 25 in Jakarta, Indonesia. The ceremony signaled the start of the largest, annual multilateral training exercise involving the two countries.



This year’s event brings together service members from multiple partner nations to enhance interoperability and strengthen regional security cooperation.



“This year is the largest Super Garuda Shield ever, with over 6,500 participants and 13 nations, which represents a commitment to our partnership and to the sovereignty of each country through the prism of mutual respect,” said Adm. Samuel Paparo Jr., commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.



What began more than seven decades ago as a bilateral training partnership has evolved into a multi-domain, multinational event with 13 nations. Servicemembers from Australia, Canada, India, Japan, the Republic of Singapore, Republic of Korea, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, and the United States join forces with the Indonesian National Armed Forces for two weeks of synchronized training across Indonesia.



The scale of this year’s exercise reflects its growing strategic weight in the Indo-Pacific. Designed to test interoperability, sharpen combat readiness, and demonstrate combined resolve, Super Garuda Shield 2025 will challenge forces across air, land, sea, cyber, information and space domains, often simultaneously.



“With the collective determination of all participants to uphold the principles of sovereignty, we do this by getting better every day across all domains. We build the friendships and relationships so when we need each other as partners, we begin operating from a basis of deep trust,” said Paparo.



The training slate pushes well beyond conventional maneuvers. Units will conduct joint staff planning and combined arms live-fire events, operate from austere airfields, execute airborne and amphibious assaults, and navigate complex jungle terrain. Forces will practice rapid High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) infiltration missions, integrate in urban warfare and small unit tactics, and conduct medical operations under simulated battlefield conditions.



Civic action is also embedded into this year's exercise. Engineering projects, community engagement efforts, and cultural exchange activities run in parallel to the kinetic training, enhancing both local goodwill and practical expeditionary skills.



By synchronizing planning, integrating partner capabilities, and rehearsing complex, joint missions, participating forces demonstrate the capacity to decisively respond to regional crises, humanitarian emergencies, or large-scale conflict.



Placing emphasis on multi-domain operations, Super Garuda Shield 2025 serves as a proof of concept for future joint warfighting and a platform for experimentation with emerging technologies and tactics, all of which will increase military interoperability between the United States military, the Indonesian National Armed Forces and participating allies and partners.

