Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    South Korea-born Canadian officer returns for Ulchi Freedom Shield

    South Korea-born Canadian officer returns for Ulchi Freedom Shield

    Photo By Lt.Cmdr. Brendan Trembath | Canadian Armed Forces Capt. Myung Won “Sammy” Lee returned to his birthplace South...... read more read more

    PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    08.26.2025

    Story by Lt.Cmdr. Brendan Trembath 

    United Nations Command

    Capt. Myung Won “Sammy” Lee says taking part in this year’s Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise is more than a military assignment — it is personal.
    Lee, a Canadian Armed Forces signals officer from Toronto now posted in Kingston, Ontario, is serving in South Korea as part of Exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield 25.
    “I was born in Korea, and I immigrated to Canada when I was five,” Lee said. “So being back here as a member of the Canadian Armed Forces feels full circle in a way. It’s a great honor to serve Canada while being in the country where I was born and care deeply about."
    Exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield is an annual defensive drill which brings together South Korean, U.S., Canadian and other United Nations Command (UNC) troops to strengthen combined defense capabilities on the Korean Peninsula.
    UNC enforces the 1953 Armistice Agreement which ended Korean War hostilities, facilitates diplomacy with North Korea, and serves as an integrator for multinational forces during crisis or conflict.
    For Lee, the mission also means reconnecting with his roots. He speaks fluent Korean, credits his parents for insisting he learn the language, and has enjoyed revisiting the streets and food culture of Seoul, where he was born.
    “I’m a big foodie,” Lee said. “Korea does food really well, and I love sharing good meals and good conversation with people.”
    Lee said working with soldiers from multiple nations under UNC has been inspiring.
    "It's about teamwork, commitment and professionalism," he said. “Standing alongside allies and partners is a privilege.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2025
    Date Posted: 08.26.2025 04:52
    Story ID: 546474
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, South Korea-born Canadian officer returns for Ulchi Freedom Shield, by LCDR Brendan Trembath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    South Korea-born Canadian officer returns for Ulchi Freedom Shield

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Canada

    TAGS

    United Nations COmmand
    Canada
    South Korea
    Ulchi Freedom Shield 25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download