Capt. Myung Won “Sammy” Lee says taking part in this year’s Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise is more than a military assignment — it is personal.

Lee, a Canadian Armed Forces signals officer from Toronto now posted in Kingston, Ontario, is serving in South Korea as part of Exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield 25.

“I was born in Korea, and I immigrated to Canada when I was five,” Lee said. “So being back here as a member of the Canadian Armed Forces feels full circle in a way. It’s a great honor to serve Canada while being in the country where I was born and care deeply about."

Exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield is an annual defensive drill which brings together South Korean, U.S., Canadian and other United Nations Command (UNC) troops to strengthen combined defense capabilities on the Korean Peninsula.

UNC enforces the 1953 Armistice Agreement which ended Korean War hostilities, facilitates diplomacy with North Korea, and serves as an integrator for multinational forces during crisis or conflict.

For Lee, the mission also means reconnecting with his roots. He speaks fluent Korean, credits his parents for insisting he learn the language, and has enjoyed revisiting the streets and food culture of Seoul, where he was born.

“I’m a big foodie,” Lee said. “Korea does food really well, and I love sharing good meals and good conversation with people.”

Lee said working with soldiers from multiple nations under UNC has been inspiring.

"It's about teamwork, commitment and professionalism," he said. “Standing alongside allies and partners is a privilege.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2025 Date Posted: 08.26.2025 04:52 Story ID: 546474 Location: PYEONGTAEK, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, South Korea-born Canadian officer returns for Ulchi Freedom Shield, by LCDR Brendan Trembath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.