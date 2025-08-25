2ID’s 55th Engineer Company Conducts Live Fire Exercise As Part Of Ulchi Freedom Shield 25

Photo By Spc. Cheyenne Mayer | U.S. Army Pvt. Luke Lem, a combat engineer assigned to 55th Combat Engineer Company -...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Cheyenne Mayer | U.S. Army Pvt. Luke Lem, a combat engineer assigned to 55th Combat Engineer Company - Armored, 11th Engineer Battalion, 2d Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, advances toward objective during a live fire exercise as part of Ulchi Freedom Shield at the Cherokee Range in South Korea, Aug. 22, 2025. Ulchi Freedom Shield is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953. This combined exercise program highlights the ironclad commitment between the two nations to maintain a robust combined defense posture and to defend the people of the ROK from any threat. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Cheyenne Mayer). see less | View Image Page

PAJU, South Korea — Soldiers from the 55th Engineer Company, 11th Engineer Battalion, 2d Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division (2ID/RUCD), conducted a live-fire exercise Aug. 22 at Cherokee Range as part of Ulchi Freedom Shield 2025.



Live-fire exercises emphasize the importance of readiness, giving soldiers a chance to build confidence and cohesion while strengthening their warfighting capabilities.



The 2ID/RUCD is the last remaining permanently forward-stationed division in the U.S. Army. The 2d Infantry Division deters aggression and maintains peace on the Korean Peninsula; and if deterrence fails, “Fight Tonight” in support of the U.S-Republic of Korea Alliance.



Ulchi Freedom Shield is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953. The exercise underscores the U.S.-ROK alliance’s commitment to a strong combined defense posture and its readiness to defend the people of the Republic of Korea against any threat.



“The goal for today’s training was to teach our teams in the platoon how to move as a team on line and bound efficiently,” said Sgt. Nakilyn Burns, a combat engineer assigned to 55th Engineer Company.



The training required Soldiers to advance in battle buddy teams toward an objective, using berms for cover, maintaining security, and engaging targets along the way.



Burns added that the company invested significant time in preparation, ensuring soldiers were confident in executing their mission under stress.



“We had a lot of preparation for it and training for at least a month," said Burns. Since we’ve been out here we’ve been running drills day and night.”



For many soldiers, the exercise represented not just a test of skill but of discipline and endurance.



“We prepared the whole week -- pretty good nonstop training. We did have breaks, but mentally we stayed locked in,” said Pvt. Andre Ham, a combat engineer assigned to 55th Engineer Company.



The live-fire training reinforced the 55th Engineer Company’s ability to fight as a cohesive team, ensuring Soldiers remain ready to respond to any contingency on the Korean Peninsula.