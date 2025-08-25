Transfer of Authority Marks New Chapter for Fort Bliss Mobilization Operations

FORT BLISS, Texas — Soldiers, family members, and distinguished guests gathered at Paul A. Noel Parade Field on Aug. 25, 2025, to witness the transfer of authority between the 654th Regional Support Group (RSG) and the 653rd RSG, marking the official handover of responsibility for Fort Bliss Mobilization and Deployment Division operations.



The ceremony was hosted by Brig. Gen. Rory A. Crooks, deputy commanding general of the 1st Armored Division Home Station Mission, and opened with an invocation by Chaplain Maj. Estes of the 654th RSG, followed by the playing of the national anthem.



During the event, Col. Glen E. Templeton and Command Sgt. Maj. Allred cased their unit colors, marking the completion of their mission. Col. Paul C. Brittain and Command Sgt. Maj. Chavez of the 653rd RSG then uncased their colors to officially assume responsibility for mobilization and deployment operations at Fort Bliss.



The ceremony highlighted Fort Bliss’ longstanding role as a premier mobilization platform. Since its activation in 2005, the Fort Bliss Mobilization and Deployment Division has supported more than 550,000 service members and contractors. Its origins trace back to the early 2000s, when Fort Bliss was first tested as a mobilization platform during a Fifth Army Call Forward exercise.



In the aftermath of the Sept. 11 attacks, the installation shifted into execution mode, supporting homeland security missions under Operation Noble Eagle and deploying reserve component units worldwide.



During his speech, Crooks offered words of encouragement to the incoming commander: “We’re not in business as usual, but I’m really encouraged by how much you’ve leaned into this so far. We’re going to stabilize this, optimize it, and get folks from both the Southern Border Mission and the Mobilization Force Generation Mission synced in a way that’s best for all of us.”



Templeton reflected on his unit’s accomplishments over the past year, praising his Soldiers’ dedication and hard work. “We consciously and deliberately tried to empower leaders at every echelon to execute upon our vision and guidance. You took that vision and executed superbly for the good of our Soldiers and the mission,” he said.



Brittain expressed his commitment to carrying the torch forward. “My priorities as your commander will be simple: Soldier readiness, mission accomplishment, and the well-being of our Soldiers and their families. I look forward to serving alongside each of you,” he said.



The ceremony concluded with a benediction delivered by Chaplain Maj. Omusinde of the 653rd RSG, followed by the playing of the Army song, symbolizing unity and tradition as the 653rd RSG officially took the reins of the Mobilization and Deployment Division.

