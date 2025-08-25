Miss Malaynee White, Miss Fairbanks, Elevates Visibility for Women in the Trades

Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey | Melaynee White, Miss Fairbanks, poses in front of a KC-135 Stratotanker at the Alaska...... read more read more Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey | Melaynee White, Miss Fairbanks, poses in front of a KC-135 Stratotanker at the Alaska Air National Guard’s 168th Wing, where she serves as a civilian maintenance worker with the Civil Engineering Squadron. White is responsible for maintaining base infrastructure and supporting mission readiness through facility and grounds upkeep. She recently competed in the Miss America competition and will serve as Miss Fairbanks for the next year, giving a voice to women in trades. By redefining what it means to wear a crown, Malaynee White is proving it’s possible to bridge grit and grace, empowering the next generation of women to do the same. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey) see less | View Image Page

FAIRBANKS, Alaska — At just 20 years old, Melaney White, crowned Miss Fairbanks and a rising contender in the Miss Alaska USA competition, is using her platform to champion a cause close to her heart, women in the trades, and challenging gender stereotypes to shine a spotlight on women pursuing careers in the trades.



Malaynee serves as a civilian maintenance generalist at the Alaska Air National Guard’s 168th Wing, an Arctic air refueling unit stationed at Eielson Air Force Base, responsible for operations ranging from aerial refueling to missile warning and space surveillance. Her role involves everything from plumbing and structural upkeep to heating-system maintenance and building operations.



Her journey began as a groundskeeper, and through training in general maintenance and automotive technology, she steadily began to increase her skills as a tradesperson.



“Some people may not take you seriously, but you have to keep proving yourself,” White said. “But once they see you know your stuff, it gets better.”



Her entry into pageantry began as she explored scholarships to help fund a commercial driver's license (CDL). When she discovered scholarships were limited to college degrees, she still decided to enter a pageant for the experience and fun. That leap led her to 4th overall in her first time on stage, earning her the title of Miss Fairbanks for the coming year.

But for Melaney, the crown is just the beginning.



She’s working to reshape how trade careers are perceived. Her platform, Women in the Trades, aims to dismantle the misconception that trade work compromises femininity.



“Even though I didn’t win to go on to Miss America, I’m happy to use this platform to give back and to help highlight the importance of skilled labor in Alaska,” White says. “Women can serve in the trades and have a good career. You can be strong, skilled, and still be beautiful – all at once.”



Volunteering in her community has been part of her story since childhood. Since age 8, Malaynee and her mother have served coffee to veterans at the Fairbanks Veterans Stand Down, dressed in WWII-era attire alongside her mother in a nostalgic USO-style tradition. Now, she continues to find purpose in giving back to the community that raised her.



Her mom also serves in the 168 WG, and Malaynee says, “It’s nice to work somewhere where everyone knows me – they’ve known me since I was little.”



Art remains a constant in her life. Recently, she painted the civil engineering patch on the walls of her squadron, a nod to both her creativity and connection to her work. Art is a lifelong passion that started when her mom gifted her an easel for Christmas. She’s also an accomplished singer, regularly performing the national anthem at retirement ceremonies, promotions, and community events such as Union Night with the Fairbanks Goldpanners, amplifying her message of tradesmanship throughout the community.



A proud North Pole native at heart and Fairbanks leader by title, she’s a multifaceted figure, artist, tradeswoman, pageant queen, and self-professed “giant nerd” who loves Dungeons & Dragons.



By redefining what it means to wear a crown, Malaynee White is proving it’s possible to bridge grit and grace, empowering the next generation of women to do the same.



Her favorite part of the pageant was hair, make-up, and photos, and she was very proud to represent Alaska.



“Alaska is a great working state,” said White.



She is not only representing her town, where she was born, but also advocating fiercely for women in skilled labor. She’s using her platform to change the narrative, showing young women they can pursue jobs in plumbing, heating, construction, welding, and more without giving up their individuality or girly style.