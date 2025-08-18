California Air Guard MQ-9 trains with Republic of Korea Air Force and USMC

An MQ-9 Reaper from the 163d Attack Wing, based out of March Air Reserve Base, Calif., conducted training operations alongside Republic of Korea Air Force personnel during a month-long integration training event over most of July and early August 2025.



The mission focused on ROKAF personnel’s familiarization with the drone platform, especially in how to understand and incorporate surveillance data into an overall picture of a larger operation.



Additionally, one of the capstone objectives was an air refueling mission between a U.S. Air Force Marine Corps KC-130J Super Hercules and the MQ-9 above Gwangju, South Korea. This operation took place within the U.S. Air Force’s focus on agile combat employment.



“The ACE concept ensures our force remains flexible, mobile, and able to launch aircraft no matter what,” said Maj. Andrew Kincaide, a 163d Attack Squadron MQ-9 pilot and the mission lead for the Gwangju operation. “With the help of ROK air traffic control, ground support and USAF personnel stationed here, plus our Marine refueling team; we can stay in the air longer and more reliably than ever before.”



Republic of Korea Air Force Maj. Won Bin Choe, ROKAF 1st Fighter Wing planning division chief, worked with Kincaide throughout the operation, and was thankful for every weather conflict, successful launch and any interaction with the small California Air Guard team.



“I am glad the exercise was a success,” he said. “The maintenance team was very professional, [Kincaide] was critical to [coalition] communication, and we look forward to potentially seeing the team here again.”



The engagement faced with a few challenges, which Kincaide and Choe both found surprisingly educational. Kincaide said working through different pre-flight issues and communicating those demonstrated ROKAF counterparts several flightline scenarios that would normally occur during a long employment of the MQ-9



“Speaking with different ROKAF personnel, they were excited any time we couldn’t fly,” Kincaide explained. “Of course we all want to get in the air and produce sorties, but working through minute-to-minute concerns streamlined our communications, showed us deficiencies, and prepared their team for future missions with our platform.”



As for the refuel itself, the U.S. Marine Corps pilot for the KC-130J expressed similar sentiments as his on-ground teammates.



“The mission isn’t about the pounds of fuel we use,” said the major, who’s identity is redacted for security reasons. “It’s about working between different branches, active and reserve components, and within allied coalition air space. Filling up a tank is just the final step in a much larger partnership.”



The 163d ATKW's commitment to maintaining a Ready Airman and Ready Force is underpinned by its capacity to cultivate highly agile, multi-capable Airmen, prepared for rapid deployment and effective operation in diverse global environments. Exercises such as the Gwangju refueling mission offer invaluable opportunities to rigorously test Airmen's skills and adaptability in challenging, remote Pacific locations.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2025 Date Posted: 08.25.2025 Location: GWANGJU, GWANGJU GWANG'YEOGSI [KWANGJU-KWANGYOKSHI], KR