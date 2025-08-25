A New Chapter: 79th TSC Welcomes Maj. Gen. Erskine

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. — Soldiers, family members and distinguished guests gathered at the Joint Forces Training Base on Aug. 2, 2025, to witness the 79th Theater Sustainment Command change of command ceremony, as Maj. Gen. Dianne Del Rosso relinquished command to Maj. Gen. Todd Erskine.



The ceremony was presided over by Lt. Gen. Robert D. Harter, commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve Command, with Master Sgt. Garza serving as narrator.



The official party featured Harter, Del Rosso and Erskine, with guests including state and local officials, representatives of Sen. Tony Strickland, Orange County First District Supervisor Janet Nguyen, and military leaders such as Maj. Gen. Jake Kwon, retired Maj. Gen. Mark Palzer, Ambassador William Wenger, and retired Brig. Gens. Jon Solem and Chris Berra, all gathered to mark the event.



In keeping with Army tradition, bouquets of yellow roses were presented to Amy Erskine, wife of the incoming commander, and to Kathy Erskine, his mother, symbolizing friendship and a new beginning. In lieu of flowers, Del Rosso’s fiancé, retired Col. Ian Doiran, requested donations be made to the 79th TSC Family Readiness Group Fund.



The symbolic passing of the colors, facilitated by Command Sgt. Maj. Luedtke, represented the change of command and transfer of responsibility from Del Rosso to Erskine. “The colors are the commander’s symbol of authority, representing their responsibilities to the organization,” Garza narrated. “Wherever the commander is, so too are the colors.”



In his remarks, Harter praised Del Rosso for her leadership and highlighted her continued service. “Diana is staying in the game, she’s not going anywhere. She’s coming up to be my deputy in the Pentagon. Diana, thanks for everything. I look forward to working with you.”



Del Rosso reflected on her family’s influence and the values that shaped her career. “Like many of you, my parents felt a calling to serve—a cause bigger than themselves. I feel so very lucky to call them my heroes, and for their collective example, I am grateful for the lessons.”



Erskine honored his predecessor while embracing the challenge ahead. “I’ve had the incredible fortune of following talented and dedicated leaders—and Diana, you are no exception. The 79th TSC has benefited from your two and a half years of blood, sweat and tears. Thank you for your stewardship of the Soldiers and civilians of this organization.”



The ceremony concluded with the retiring of the colors, the playing of the Army Song, and a reception bidding farewell to Del Rosso and welcoming Erskine.

