279th Engineer Utilities Detachment puts finishing touches on 2025 sidewalk troop project at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Soldiers with the 279th Engineer Utilities Detachment, an Army Reserve unit out of Weldon Spring, Mo., work on a sidewalk troop project Aug 12, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The 279th Soldiers worked for several days to prepare the area as well as manage the concrete pours to set in the new sidewalk. Through this work, engineer troops get the training they need, and the installation benefits from the work they do to improve Fort McCoy training ranges and quality-of-life programs, post officials said. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

Soldiers with the 279th Engineer Utilities Detachment, an Army Reserve unit out of Weldon Spring, Mo., worked on a troop project replacing broken sidewalk sections on J Street during their annual training with the 78th Training Division’s Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) 25-02 in August at Fort McCoy.



The 279th Soldiers worked for several days to prepare the area as well as manage the concrete pours to set in the new sidewalk.



Through this work, engineer troops get the training they need, and the installation benefits from the work they do to improve Fort McCoy training ranges and quality-of-life programs, post officials said.



This was one of many projects the 279th Soldiers participated in. On a Facebook post for the 279th at https://www.facebook.com/279EUD/posts/pfbid025m3hJBeBz4JQxFJhDxcpv9HvEJAi2rbbxmjxfLeGSCoERBq2yY2uUKMnV5CnAfQAl, it states the Soldiers did well.



“The 279th Engineer Utility Detachment put their skills to work during CSTX 25-02, building a new sidewalk to improve accessibility and infrastructure,” the post states. “Mission complete, one concrete step at a time!”



Fort McCoy Troop Projects Coordinator Larry Morrow with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works said it was a significant amount of work.



Soldiers with the 279th team put in new aggregate on the base, and set in forms to pour concrete for the new stretch of sidewalk.



Units like the 279th also have Soldiers who are in the 12W Army military occupational specialty (MOS) and related engineer fields. According to the Army job description for the MOS of 12W, as a carpentry and masonry specialist, “you'll have the skills needed to handle a variety of carpentry and masonry duties, building important structures for the Army using hand and power tools, lumber, concrete, stones, and bricks. You’ll also help combat engineers build structures to respond to rough terrain and environmental hazards.”



Morrow has said in past news articles that any continuing support he receives to improve Fort McCoy through troop projects is always appreciated.



“If we didn’t have these projects, many of these engineer troops wouldn’t get the training they need, and the installation wouldn’t benefit from the work they do to improve Fort McCoy training ranges and quality-of-life programs,” he said.



The sidewalk project was just one of several projects Army Reserve engineer units were supporting during their annual training at Fort McCoy in July 2025.



Learn more about the Army Reserve by visiting https://www.usar.army.mil. Learn more about Army engineer jobs at https://www.goarmy.com/careers-and-jobs/mechanics-engineering?category=mechanics-engineering.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.”



Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”